As an adult, it may feel a little strange to take another stab at the styles you once loved, say, 20 years ago. You know, like the colorful beaded chokers reminiscent of those you created during summer sleep-away camp. Or perhaps the stomach-baring, low-rise jeans your mom never approved of (but you obviously still wore anyway). You may also feel hesitant to partake in 2023’s ballet flat trend. Take celebrities’ word for it, though: Everyone should own the chic and comfortable silhouette. Sure, they may have been a staple in your elementary school wardrobe — but the Hollywood set, who has taken a liking to the look, is making a convincing case for dressing up the shoe.

Yes, some of the world’s buzziest stars are leading the charge in the ballet flat revival. For starters, Katie Holmes was an early adopter of the look, having worn various styles in 2022. Megan Markle, too, has endorsed the silhouette for quite some time now, before they were even considered fashion-forward (a true trendsetter!). And more recently, Sofia Richie Grainge, who went viral this year for her “quiet luxury” style, seems to be a fan of pared-back takes on the early aughts-loved shoe.

If you’re game to dip your toes in the ballet flat trend, TZR rounded up five celebrity outfits to use as inspiration.

Sofia Richie Grainge

Leave it to Richie Grainge, the queen of minimalism, to offer up a fresh approach to the silhouette. Here, the social media star rocked burgundy Mary Janes. She played up the feminine aesthetic with a flowy white dress and structured bag. Though the ensemble definitely reads summery, it’s never too early to start thinking about your warm-weather outfits (right?).

Katie Holmes

MEGA/GC Images/Getty Images

Katie Holmes agrees: You can never go wrong with tried-and-true black flats. For an outing this summer, the New Yorker styled her no-frills pair with other polished basics, including a tweed jacket, white tank, and printed jeans. Her dazzling dangly earring was the cherry on top of an already incredibly chic outfit.

Hailey Bieber

Ballet flats and edgy are words you don’t often hear in the same sentence — unless you’re talking about Hailey Bieber. Yes, the bona fide fashion girl gave her elevated slingback silhouette a biker-like feel (which is a popular 2023 aesthetic) thanks to an oversized leather bomber. That said, if you’re worried about your flats outfit skewing twee, keep this look in your back pocket.

Elsa Hosk

For those who are down to go full-on balletcore, follow Elsa Hosk’s lead by stepping out in a lace-up flat. The model offset the dancer-approved look with menswear-inspired separates, including a crisp button-down and wide-leg trousers. Lastly, she tied everything together with a brown leather tote.

Meghan Markle

picture alliance/picture alliance/Getty Images

While attending the Invictus Games last month, the Duchess of Sussex donned a classic two-tone ballet flat, which she teamed with a minimal cardigan and shorts look. Should you want to recreate this outfit for the office, simply swap the leg-baring bottoms for trousers — easy.