Shapewear. Denim. Skin care. Baby products. Supplements. Name a specific category in the fashion and beauty spheres, and odds are, one of the Kardashian-Jenner siblings owns a company that caters to it. And if you thought the world’s most famous family were running out of new business ideas, they’re proving otherwise. Indeed, the empire is growing even more now, thanks to the youngest sister of the bunch. On Oct. 24, Kylie Jenner announced she’s launching a fashion label named Khy, which appears to focus on luxe wardrobe basics — an area the reality star is very familiar with.

“Khy is a homage to the limitless possibilities of fashion,” Jenner shared in a statement. “We are breaking down barriers and will redefine the meaning of a designer brand, with creativity and quality at a better price. I wanted to make Khy a platform for our customers to have the opportunity to experience fashion, through new designers and brands, but at a more accessible price.”

The beauty mogul casually (or shall we say, kasually) shared the news on her Instagram, posting a sultry photo with the caption: “meet khy.” In the image, Jenner, who was named the youngest self-made billionaire in 2019 at just 21 years old, is wearing a sleek leather trench coat from the label as well as a pair of fiery red Ferragamo heels. According to the press release, the inaugural collection, priced from $48 to $198, will also include faux leather pants, tops, and base layers.

To no one’s surprise, her loyal fan club didn’t hesitate to share their joy about the A-lister’s latest venture. “EVERYONE STAY CALM,” wrote @veryharryhill. Meanwhile, her friend and fellow beauty brand founder @laurenperez shared: “😍😍😍😍😍😍😍.” Jenner even updated her IG bio to include the brand’s website and made Khy its own page, which is currently sitting at almost 35K followers (we’re assuming that number will double, if not triple, in a few short hours).

Rumors of Jenner’s newest venture began swirling in July, when Puck News’ Lauren Sherman reported the billionaire was working on her clothing brand alongside Jens and Emma Grede, who are the co-founders of her older sister Kim’s sought-after brand SKIMS. Now, Jenner is setting the record straight.

If Jenner runs her newest label similar to her beauty brand Kylie Cosmetics, it’s safe to say it’ll be a huge success. According to Khy’s website, the pieces will drop on Nov. 1 — so make sure to set a reminder in your phone now.