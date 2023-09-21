Hailey Bieber is playing the long game with her best-selling beauty brand. Debuting with just three products — a serum, moisturizer, and lip treatment — she’s taken a slow-burn approach to expansion that utilizes word-of-mouth marketing, social media trends, and exciting limited-edition drops to build a dedicated audience hooked on her distinct (and extremely dewy) aesthetic. Since the line first launched, she’s only included a few choice additions to the core collection, but her latest move is the biggest one yet by far. Rhode’s new Peptide Lip Tints feature the same enveloped-in-moisture star ingredients as the original balm, but are now infused with glistening, semi-sheer pigment in every trending color of the moment.

Available in four shades, the Peptide Lip Tint launch marks Rhode’s first foray into makeup. They’re designed both for a quick wash of color over bare lips or paired with a matching lip liner for a more overtly glamorous look. Ribbon is a juicy, cool-toned pink, Toast is a deliciously cozy rosy-taupe, Raspberry Jelly comes alive with a burst of creamy berry, and Espresso is a deep brown that makes it easy to nail all those coffee-inspired makeup trends on TikTok.

Peptide Lip Tints in Ribbon and Toast. (+) Courtesy Of Rhode (+) Courtesy Of Rhode INFO 1/2

Just like the OG Lip Treatment and its assorted flavor options, the new tinted gloss credits its satisfyingly slippery, hydrating effects to shea butter (which is naturally loaded with vitamin E), capuaçu, babassu, and peptides. The tapered tip makes mirror-free application possible while the tubes themselves are all made from upcycled, post-consumer materials.

Peptide Lip Tints in Espresso and Raspberry Jelly. (+) Hailey Bieber Rhode Peptide Lip Tint in Espresso (+) Courtesy Of Rhode INFO 1/2

To promote the new launch, Rhode tapped Precious Lee for a photoshoot with the tinted balms. While Bieber showed off a few of the shades, too, hiring the supermodel makes the line expansion feel all the more momentous and downright formal — like a signal for a whole new era.

Courtesy Of Rhode

Bieber’s been teasing this release on social media for some time now, but many fans think this is the first of several new makeup products coming down the pike. Only time will tell, but Bieber is always busy working on her next move.

The Rhode Peptide Lip Tints launch on September 28 at rhodeskin.com