When it comes to beloved celebrity couples, few have had as long and poignant of a sartorial impact as Victoria and David Beckham. It all began in 1997, when the Spice Girls alum, who established herself as a fashion muse early on in her career, and the professional football player (who is also no stranger to a stellar lewk) met at the Manchester United players' lounge. Ever since they started dating the same year, the ‘90s It pair has been an unstoppable force on and off the red carpet. And in honor of their newly released Netflix documentary Beckham, TZR is breaking down the duo’s buzziest fashion moments throughout their two-decade-plus relationship.

The four-part series, which dropped on Oct. 4, follows David’s early career at Manchester United, as well as the beginning of the couple’s headline-making romance. Of course, the documentary touches on the Beckham’s decades-long reign as the king and queen of coordinated numbers.

One of the earliest — and arguably most iconic — coordinating moment between the pair is from 1998 when they announced their engagement to the world. While posing for the cameras, Posh Spice flashed her stunning marquise-cut diamond (one of her 15 engagement rings, BTW) next to her soon-to-be husband while both donning black turtlenecks. Since then, they’ve worn identical Versace leather looks, complementing cream Ralph Lauren outfits at the 2014 Met Gala, and, most recently, on Oct. 3, matching menswear-inspired ensembles at the U.K. premiere of their new series.

Ahead, we rounded up David and Victoria’s most memorable looks since the beginning of their relationship.

1997

One of the pair’s first public appearances was in 1997 at London’s Heathrow Airport, where they arrived in casual off-duty outfits.

1998

When the soon-to-be Beckhams announced their engagement in 1998, they wore all-black looks suitable for the chilly temps.

1999

The newlyweds twinned in identical Versace leather looks at the Versace Club gala in 1999.

2000

For the screening of Withnail & I in London, Victoria rocked a matching brown set and zebra print boots, while David turned heads in a patent leather trench coat.

2001

While attending the 2001 Silver Clef Awards in London, the couple honed in on luxe neutrals looks.

2003

Victoria and David wore matching denim and blazer ensembles while landing in Tokyo in 2003.

2004

At the Royal Albert Hall in London, David chose his go-to blazer, button-down, and jeans combo, while Victoria opted for a corseted LBD.

2005

In 2005, Victoria and David twinned in low-waisted denim while out and about in Los Angeles.

2006

The Beckhams chose quintessentially early aughts numbers during the 63rd International Venice Film Festival.

2007

While keeping David company at the 2007 Sport Industry Awards, Victoria showed off her new blonde pixie cut in a leg-baring mini dress.

2008

Victoria accompanied David to his first Met Gala in 2008 (even though she’d been attending since 2003). They both wore custom Armani looks for the star-studded event.

2011

The Beckhams matched in navy blue numbers for the wedding of Prince William and Princess Kate in 2011.

2012

At the 2012 Vanity Fair Oscar Party, Victoria donned a strapless gown from her label’s Fall/Winter 2012 collection. Meanwhile, David kept it classic in a suit.

2014

The Beckhams hit the 2014 Met Gala red carpet in cream numbers.

2015

The A-listers practically mirrored each other at the 2015 British Fashion Awards, wearing elevated black suits.

2017

In 2017, the couple took London Fashion week by storm in chic coordinating camel looks.

2018

Before the 2018 wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, the two were photographed adhering to royal protocol in a navy long-sleeve midi and a grey three-piece tailcoat suit.

2019

After the singer-turned-designer’s Spring/Summer 2020 LFW show, she changed into burgundy trousers, a purple silk top, and a plaid blazer (all from Victoria Beckham, obviously). David, on the other hand, chose a unique pastel blue suit.

2022

The lovebirds have nailed date night style, as evidenced above. Here, Victoria looked chic in an olive green midi dress from her label’s Spring/Summer 2023 runway, while David donned a sharp suit.

2023

For Jacquemus’ Fall/Winter 2023 runway show, the couple arrived in intriguing footwear choices. Victoria opted for thigh-high peep-toe boots, whereas David went with two-strap slides.

2023

On Oct. 3, the duo arrived at the Beckham U.K. premiere hand-in-hand, with Victoria in a white tuxedo-looking set from her eponymous label and David in a timeless black suit.