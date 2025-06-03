Nope, you’re not imagining it: Summer is finally here. OK, the season might not officially start until midway through the month, but with Memorial Day behind us and the weather forecast heating up, the vibes say otherwise. While the Aperol spritzes might be flowing and your Friday afternoons are free until Labor Day, the fan-favorite season isn’t entirely carefree. In the beauty department, sweat commonly messes with your makeup, while frizz can really cramp the blowout you just spent so much time on. Thankfully, June 2025’s best new beauty products address these seasonal struggles — and then some.

If your lipstick is starting to feel like yet another an unnecessary layer in the heat, opt for a hydrating sheer product instead, such as Prada beauty’s new lip oil-balm hybrid that offers a radiant wash of color. The same goes for foundation, which is where e.l.f. Cosmetics’ tinted mineral SPF 50 comes in handy. As far as skin care goes, it’s vital to get your face completely cleansed after a day of sweating it out while wearing makeup. Dieux’s cleansing oil is designed to do just that. On the nights your face is in need of a deep clean, you can reach for Aesop’s exfoliating mask. If you’re after a smooth blowout year-round, keeping your strands hydrated is vital, and Briogeo and Color Wow both have options for replenishing and strengthening hair.

Keep reading for all of the info on the most exciting beauty launches of the month.

June 2025 Skin Care Launches

Best New Cleansing Oil Dieux Ethereal Facial Cleansing Oil $28 See On Sephora After racking up a robust 10,000+ waitlist, Dieux’s cleansing oil has finally arrived. The double-oil and double-emulsifying formula melts away waterproof makeup and sunscreen without leaving a filmy residue on the skin.

Best New Tinted Sunscreen e.l.f. Cosmetics Halo Glow Skin Tint SPF 50 $18 See On e.l.f. E.l.f. finally answered its fans’ pleas by creating a tinted version of its beloved dewy-finish mineral sunscreen serum. It comes in 18 buildable shades you can customize for the level of coverage you’re after.

Best New Glow-Boosting Serum Danucera D7 Serum $155 See On Danucera Radiant summer makeup starts with your skin prep, and that’s where Danucera’s new serum comes into play. Packed with antioxidants, it also helps shield the skin from environmental stressors in addition to its glowy, satin finish.

Best New Exfoliator Aesop Lucent Facial Refiner $95 See On Aesop Give your pores a pre-summer deep clean with Aesop’s gentle yet effective exfoliating mask. It combines PHAs and BHAs to refine texture and minimize dullness.

June 2025 Makeup Launches

Best New Lip Balm Prada Beauty Prada Light Glowing Lip Oil Stick $50 See On Prada Beauty Complete your humidity-friendly glowy makeup look with a swipe of Prada’s lightweight, hybrid lip oil-balm. Available in four shades, it imparts a sheer, radiant tint and also douses the lips with moisture.

June 2025 Hair Care Launches

Best New Hydrating Hair Mask Briogeo Superfoods Lightweight Hydration Hair Mask $39 See On Briogeo With an ingredient list that reads like your go-to smoothie, this hydrating hair mask nourishes strands without weighing them down. It’s the perfect option for fine hair types.

Best New Shampoo Diptyque Perfumed Shampoo $58 See On Diptique Your favorite hotels stock Diptyque shampoo and conditioner in their bathrooms, but now you can have your luxurious vacay shower experience at home, too. This limited-edition shampoo is fragranced with bergamot, green mandarin, and neroli honey, leaving strands with a soft, fresh scent.