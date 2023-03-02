To the average person, how one parts their hair seems like an arbitrary detail that comes down to personal preference alone. However, for some unexplainable reason, middle parts versus side parts became a hotly debated topic on TikTok during the 2020 lockdown. The controversy over which part is cooler than the other trickled down to Instagram, Facebook, and other corners of the internet. Many Gen Z creators were staunchly against side parts, and three years later, it seems like top French fashion houses still agree as middle part hairstyles are all over the Paris Fashion Week Fall/Winter 2023 runways.

A middle part is strong, bold, and will instantly transform any existing haircut or hairstyle into an entirely new look. At Balmain, models work blunt bobs and bixies, combining a middle part with two of the year’s biggest haircut trends. For Givenchy, models wore their hair tucked behind the ears, secured with floral barrettes. And at Vaquera, the effortlessly cool hair consisted of center parts and air-dried texture.

Ahead, TZR has curated all of the middle part hairstyles seen at PFW F/W ‘23 so far. If a center part is your go-to, you’ll find inspiration on new styles to pair with it, and if you’ve been considering switching over from a side part, these looks will influence you to take the plunge.

Balmain

From bobs to slicked-back updos (with sparkling hair accessories), the Balmain runway demonstrates how chic a middle part looks when paired with bold haircuts and hairstyles. The models’ hair was extra sleek and shiny on the runway, thanks to Balmain’s in-house hair care products.

Vaquera

The hairstyles at Vaquera are highly relatable: a middle part, air-dried texture, and the front sections of hair tucked behind the ears.

Dries Van Noten

Dries Van Noten is known for ingenious pattern clashing, but the easy, effortless hair shown at the F/W ‘23 is also aspirational. While a middle part binds all of the runway styles together, each model wore their natural texture, with curls and coils enhanced.

Givenchy

Flowers for fall are actually revolutionary when they’re barrettes worn right behind the ears of your middle-parted hair.

Chloé

Known for its feminine ‘70s-inspired designs, it’s fitting that Chloé chose straight and wavy middle-parted hair to complement its F/W ‘23.