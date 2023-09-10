For anyone who hesitates throwing out the bows from gift boxes (think how a pair of designer shoes or a handbag comes wrapped), you actually have a leg up on the spring 2024 beauty trends. According to the New York Fashion Week runways, ribbon is the “it” hair accessory for next season. While ballet-inspired looks have been trending throughout 2023, from the return of dainty flats to bow nail art, the hair ribbons seen at the NYFW S/S 2024 shows are a next-gen take on the aesthetic. Instead of simply adding bows to buns, ponytails, and braids, hairstylists are weaving them into the hair in inventive ways.

The beauty of hair ribbons is they’re not a one-size-fits-all accessory because they complement an array of styles. Take some of the models at Christian Siriano who had peek-a-boo blush pink ribbons added to their sleek, straight hair, while Alice + Olivia featured a classic ballerina bun with crimson ribbon twisted into it. This look is truly taking off and likely to serve you well this holiday season and well into next spring.

Ahead, a complete breakdown on the hair ribbon styles seen at the NYFW S/S ‘24 shows, plus the exact products used backstage to achieve them.

Christian Siriano

(+) Dave Kotinsky, GETTY Images For TRESemmé (+) Dave Kotinsky, GETTY Images For TRESemmé INFO 1/2

If the “clean girl” started taking barre classes, one of Christian Siriano’s hairstyles would probably complete her ensemble. “The moment I saw the softness of the color tones, the richness of the fabrication, and the beautiful layering of the tulle details of the gowns in Christian’s studio, I knew to best support the looks I had to keep the hair feeling soft with a ‘clean girl aesthetic’, but put together like you would expect to see a ballerina fairy who twirls down the runway,” said Lacy Redway, Unilever stylist & celebrity hair artist in a release.

The first look consisted of sleek hair with equally shiny ribbon added to the under layers. For the smooth, glossy finish, Redway prepped the hair with TRESemmé Keratin Smooth Heat Protect Spray and Extra Hold Mousse on the roots, then added the Keratin Smooth Shine Serum on the ends once dry. The second style, dubbed the “braided corset,” featured two Dutch braids with ribbon looped through them, a nod to the corset ballgown silhouettes in the collection. Redway relied on the Extra Hold Hairspray and Extra Hold Gel to keep the plaits in place.

Collina Strada

(+) Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images (+) Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images INFO 1/2

As a favorite designer of hip downtown New York alt-girls, Collina Strada’s take on hair ribbons had no correlation to tutus or pointe shoes. Instead, Bumble and bumble global artistic ambassador Evanie Frausto added long, waist-grazing gauzy strands in white and black to the models’ bobs and braids. The lightweight fabric ethereally flowed in the breeze as the looks came down the runway.

Alice + Olivia

(+) Cody Rasmussen for Sola Salons (+) Cody Rasmussen for Sola Salons INFO 1/2

Ballerina after hours is how the voluminous buns at Alice + Olivia’s presentation are best described. Lead hairstylist Matthew Curtis and Sola Salons beauty professionals created a textured base for the updo with Living Proof’s Full Dry Volume & Texture Spray. Then, the hair was divided into two rope braids and twisted up into the bun. White or red ribbon was wrapped at the base of the bun and tied into a bow on its underside.