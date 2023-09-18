In a flash, London Fashion Week has come and gone. While the show schedule isn’t as robust as the other cities, it never fails in serving up bold, creative, and sometimes jaw-dropping beauty looks that signal the direction in which hair and makeup trends are heading. Staying true to its quirky and cutting-edge reputation, the LFW Spring/Summer 2024 beauty looks were a mix of classic and edgy aesthetics with modern, wearable twists.

For those whose beauty POV leans simple and minimalist, there’s Richard Quinn’s sleek braided low buns and Emilia Wickstead’s just-left-the-beach glowy makeup. On the opposite end of the spectrum, maximalists can lean into the early aughts emo aesthetic with Molly Goddard’s choppy colorblock bangs and Masha Popova’s chrome eyeshadow and metallic red lipstick. And somewhere in the middle, there’s Erdem’s bold matte red lips and loose wavy braids with wispy face-framing hairs left out along the hairline.

Read on for a complete rundown of the can’t-miss beauty looks from LFW. Thankfully, you don’t have to wait until next season to wear them.

Richard Quinn’s Braided Buns

The signature ‘clean girl’ hairstyle is evolving for spring, thanks to Richard Quinn’s refreshing take on the slicked-back bun. To complement the Old Hollywood-esque glamour of the designer’s latest collection, models’ hair was pulled back into sleek braided low buns.

Simone Rocha’s Face Rosettes

From dresses to ballet flats, rosettes are being added to every item of clothing possible. So it was only a matter of time before the Y2K fashion trend trickled its way into the beauty category. Enter the face rosettes makeup artist Thomas de Kluyver hand-painted on models’ cheeks at Simone Rocha. De Kluyver even went one step further by adding fake pink and white flower petals to some models’ eyelashes. You could say their eyes were in full bloom.

Paul Costelloe’s Rosy Blush

Rosy flushed cheeks go hand-in-hand with spring — the seasonal makeup equivalent of pastel nail colors, if you will. At Paul Cosetelloe, models had luminous classically flushed cheeks, but soft pink eyeshadow was also swept across their eyelids to tie the look together. Paired with a matching soft matte lip, and you have yourself an easy monochromatic makeup moment for those balmy spring days.

Molly Goddard’s Colorblock Bangs

With the virality of edgy Y2K hair color trends like dip-dyed ends, two-tone roots, and money piece highlights, comes Molly Goddard’s colorblock bangs. For her minimalist yet punky S/S ‘24 collection, the designer sent models down the runway with their hair pulled back into low buns accessorized with black headbands and contrasting bangs.

Emilia Wickstead’s Post-Beach Glow

Inspired by the natural glow you have after an afternoon at the beach, Emilia Wickstead’s lead makeup artist Petros Petrophilos created a sheer metallic eye look using Chantecaille’s Luminescent Eye Shades in Cheetah and paired it with equally luminous skin, care of the brand’s Future Skin Foundation and Bio Lifting skin care collection.

Erdem’s Pre-Raphaelite Hair & Lips

Soft and romantic are two words that aptly describe the beauty look at Erdem S/S ‘24. The models’ skin was bare save for a blurred matte red lip. As for hair, Pre-Raphaelite waves were pulled into low, loose braids with wispy face-framing pieces left out around the hairline.

Masha Popova’s Metallic Eyes & Lips

For those who never want to hear or see the phrase ‘clean girl’ again, you’re in luck: edgy punk beauty is on track to have a moment next spring. Case in point: the chrome eyeshadow and metallic brick red lips at Masha Popova. A bold twist on classic smoky eyes and red lips, these two looks are refreshingly wearable.