65 Trendy Things No One Will Believe Cost Less Than $35 On Amazon

In-the-know shoppers don’t have to be told twice about taking advantage of Amazon’s amazing deals. And while most people use the site regularly to replenish their stock of home essentials and grooming products, when it comes to chic decorative accents and on-trend clothes and accessories, there are still plenty of skeptics out there. That’s why nobody will believe these 65 trendy things cost less than $35 on Amazon — which can only be good news for you, since it means Amazon can remain your best-kept shopping secret for a little bit longer. (Or go ahead and divulge to your guests that yes, that gorgeous Matisse print and those artisan ceramic vases really did come from Amazon.)

1 A Framed Piece Of Art Featuring The Print Of Your Choice Amazon HAUS AND HUES Henri Matisse Print $33 See On Amazon Live out your art girl fantasies with this Henri Matisse print from Amazon. Simple enough to fit into any decor style yet trendy enoug to turn heads, the print comes in either a black or beige frame, and in your choice of three sizes. You can also choose from six different Matisse prints, three Picasso sketches, or a Mondrian print. Available prints:

2 These Cool Beaded Coasters Emblazoned With Evil Eyes Amazon Folkulture Beaded Coasters (4-Pack) $20 See On Amazon Have you been seeing the evil eye everywhere lately? The design is meant to ward off harm and suffering — amp up your spiritual protection while protecting your table from stains with these beaded evil eye coasters. They’re handmade, only $20, and they add a touch of elegance to your dining or living space.

3 A Pair Of Lightweight, Chunky Hoops That Go With Everything Amazon PAVOI 14K Gold Plated Lightweight Chunky Open Hoops $14 See On Amazon Pavoi makes stylish, elegant jewelry at a remarkably affordable price — that’s still designed to last. Gold hoops continue to be one of the biggest jewelry trends in the past couple years, and you can snag these gorgeous Pavoi earrings for just $14. They’re plated in 14-karat gold so they’ll stand the test of time, and you can order them in 20, 30, 40, or 50 millimeter sizes. Available colors: 3

4 A Cold Brew Coffee Maker That’s Also Aesthetically Pleasing Amazon Primula Burke Deluxe Cold Brew Iced Coffee Maker $18 See On Amazon For the days when you don’t feel like heading down to the coffee shop to grab a cold brew, you don’t have to skip your caffeine fix. This Primula cold brew maker means you can still wake up to a smooth, full-bodied iced coffee without any effort involved. Bonus: The easy to use cold brew maker can also make iced tea. Available colors: 6

5 The Perfect Oversized White Shirt Amazon BIG DART Oversized Button Down Shirt $24 See On Amazon The oversized button down remains one of fashion’s tried-and-true staples. While it’s one of the ultimate “quiet luxury” staples, an oversized white button down is also perfect for elevating a simple ensemble or throwing over activewear or a swimsuit. This dressy blouse from Big Dart is only $30 and comes in a whopping 24 different colors if you’re looking to stock up on basics. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 25

6 The Body Butter Version Of Every Celeb’s Favorite Moisturizer Amazon Weleda Skin Food Body Butter $14 See On Amazon Hailey Bieber-approved skin care brand Weleda is known for their iconic, super-rich Skin Food facial cream — but did you know they make a version for your body, too? For just $14, you can deliver intense, plant-powered moisture to your hands, heels, and more. The whipped texture melts into your skin, leaving you nourished, not greasy.

7 The Trendy Mirror You’ve Been Seeing All Over Instagram — In Miniature Form Amazon Simmer Stone Aesthetic Wall Mounted Mirror $19 See On Amazon Elevate your space and make it more playful with this wavy wall mirror. The wavy mirror trend, co-signed by some of the chicest French girls on social media, is here to stay, adding a sculptural element and a touch of whimsy to any space. This tabletop one on Amazon is extra fun — it’s powered by LEDs that change color with a remote control (though it also comes in non-light-up versions, if you prefer). Available colors: 9

8 These Best-Selling Headphones That Perform Like Their $200+ Counterparts Amazon ZIHNIC Bluetooth Headphones $27 See On Amazon Zihnic makes premium-quality headphones at a surprisingly affordable price. They pair seamlessly to your phone or laptop via Bluetooth, use noise-reduction technology, and have memory foam earpieces to mold to your shape. They last for about 20 hours of playtime, but you can switch them to wired mode to keep listening nonstop. Available colors: 8

9 A Set Of 5 Wooden Utensils That’ll Last You A Lifetime Amazon Tramanto Olive Wood Utensil Set (5-Piece Set) $22 See On Amazon Want to up your kitchenware game? These olive wood utensils elevate your kitchen space, and just might help you perfect your scrambled eggs. Each utensil is handmade from a single piece of olive wood, retaining that gorgeous natural grain look. Just make sure you don’t run them through the dishwasher, and use a bit of food grade mineral oil if they start to dry out.

10 An 8-Pack Of Claw Clips In Assorted Neutral Colors Amazon Wekin Hair Claw Clips (8-Pack) $10 See On Amazon Always losing or breaking your claw clips? Same here. Thankfully you can snag eight new ones for just $10 — the strong kind, too. They’re 4.3 inches long, great for holding long, thick sections of hair and keeping back twisted updos. The eight-pack comes with four traditional claw clips and four modern ones, and four neutral colors, from light beige to black.

11 These Rope Storage Baskets That Are Attractive Enough To Display Amazon CHAT BLANC Cotton Rope Basket (Set of 3) $34 See On Amazon Who couldn’t use some more storage? Stow away towels, blankets, dog toys, and other miscellaneous items in these cute cotton rope baskets. The set of three roomy baskets can fold down when not in use — just iron them back into shape whenever you want to. The baskets have a strong base, reinforced handles, and are, as one reviewer reported, “surprisingly roomy.” Available colors: 8

12 A Lip Gloss/Oil Hybrid To Give You Juicy Glazed Lips Amazon NYX PROFESSIONAL MAKEUP Fat Oil Lip Drip $9 See On Amazon Hop on the lip oil trend with this $9 option from NYX. The brand’s Fat Oil Lip Drips are like a hydrating, non-sticky lip gloss, adding a hint of color and shimmer to lips while keeping them ultra hydrated with squalane. The lip oil comes in eight different colors, and, like all NYX products, is cruelty-free. Available shades:

13 A Stunning Circular Mirror That Will Look Amazing In Any Space Amazon FANYUSHOW Circle Mirror $33 See On Amazon Add a touch of style to any wall in your home with this versatile circular mirror. Upgrade your bathroom mirror, add visual interest to your entryway, or help expand a compact space with this 15.7-inch mirror. The best part? It’s just $33. Available colors: 2

14 This Cool Glass Vase That Nails The Minimalist-Chic Vibe Amazon YANWE1 Clear Glass Vase $29 See On Amazon Liven up you nightstand, mantle, or dining table with this elegant vase. It’s simple enough to pair with any design style, yet chic enough to turn heads — plus it’s durable and easy to clean. The vase is a piece of art on its own, too, just as cute without any flowers in it.

15 A Handy Stand For Your Phone Amazon i-Blason Cell Phone Stand $16 See On Amazon Go hands-free with this adjustable phone mount. The lightweight, aluminum alloy stand folds up to fit in your pocket or purse, but is large enough to work with almost any phone or tablet. The stand features non-slip pads so you can easily watch videos or use your phone without touching it — even while it’s charging. Available colors: 5

16 These Double-Buckle Sandals That Come In Dozens Of Trendy Colors & Prints Amazon FUNKYMONKEY Double Buckle Comfort Slides $28 See On Amazon Chunky sandals remain in for yet another season, and these combine style with comfort. These fun, brightly colored slides are perfect for amping up an outfit full of basics or walking to the beach in style. Plus, they have durable, anti-slip soles and adjustable buckles for maximum comfort. Available colors: 50+

17 The Influencer-Approved Glasses That Come With Straws & Lids Amazon NETANY Glass Drinking Glasses & Straws With Bamboo Lids (4-Pack) $20 See On Amazon Sip every beverage out of the cutest drinkware with these glasses, beloved by influencers like Molly Mae Hague and Tinx. Stylish enough on their own, they also come with bamboo lids and glass straws for when you’re on the move. The can-shaped glasses are perfect for drinks like beer or seltzer, but pop on the spill-resistant lid and they become perfect for bubble tea, smoothies, iced coffee, and more. This set comes with four dishwasher-safe cups, four lids, four glass straws, and two cleaning brushes.

18 This Cute Baguette Bag That Nails The ‘90s-Inspired Trend Amazon NIUEIMEE ZHOU Small Shoulder Bag $26 See On Amazon This compact baguette bag checks multiple bag trend boxes. Green, textured, and shoulder-style — sign us up. The small bag is surprisingly roomy, measuring about 10 inches across and 6 inches tall and easily fitting your phone, wallet, keys, lipstick, AirPods, and more. It has a middle zip-up compartment, two inside wall pockets, and a small exterior pocket for easy card access. The bag is made of vegan leather with nylon lining. Available colors: 13

19 A Set of 3 Ceramic Vases For Under $30 Amazon Delight Decor Ceramic Hollow Donut Vase (Set of 3) $27 See On Amazon Embrace your inner minimalist with these sleek, fun donut vases. The decorative white vases are perfect for holding trendy pampas grass, reeds, or dried flowers, but they can still hold fresh flowers with water, too. This sets comes with three different sized vases for just $27 — the largest is 9 inches tall, while the smallest is 6.3 inches.

20 This Super-Chic Jumpsuit That’ll Become Your New Summer Staple Amazon Miessial Off Shoulder Jumpsuit $25 See On Amazon This strapless jumpsuit is the ultimate on-the-go staple. Channel your inner Amal Clooney with a jumpsuit that’s bold enough to make a statement, yet comfy enough to wear all day. This one comes in four equally chic prints and colors and is machine-washable for easy care. One reviewer said that she loves to dress it up or down — she wore it one day with heels and a blazer to work, and then out to drinks later with a pair of sandals. Available colors: 4

21 The Cute & Trendy Mushroom Lamp That You’ve Likely Spotted On Instagram Amazon BSOD Mushroom Lamp $30 See On Amazon The mushroom lamp has been all over interior design social media in the last couple of years. Based on the coveted ‘70s-style Murano mushroom lamp, this glass table lamp gives you all the style of an original along with the easy of checkout of Amazon. The lamp comes in eight colors and arrives with a warm white bulb. Available colors: 8

22 The Cheapest & Easiest Way To Achieve The Soap Brow Trend Amazon Ownest Eyebrow Soap Kit $8 See On Amazon Get celebrity-approved soap brows with this best-selling soap brow kit. Fluff, shape, and set your brows exactly how you want them with this waterproof eyebrow pomade that comes in a handy little slide-open tin. Simply wet the spoolie, dip it in the clear cream, and shape brows to your desired look. You can even go in with a brow pen afterwards to fill in any remaining sparse areas.

23 These Stunning Claw Clips That You Can Personalize With Your Name (Or Other Phrase) Amazon ACC PLANET Custom Claw Clip $30 See On Amazon Customized, bedazzled, and under $30? It’s almost too good to be true. These custom claw clips come with up to 10 bedazzled letters or numbers so you can spell your name or a meaningful word. The clips themselves are 4 inches long and made of high-quality acrylic to securely grip even thick hair.

24 A Set Of Throw Pillow Covers In A Cozy & Trendy Sherpa Fabric Amazon MIULEE Faux Fur Sherpa Pillowcases (2-Pack) $18 Upgrade your living area with these faux-sherpa pillowcases for throw pillows. The pillowcases’ texture adds both visual interest and warmth to your space (literally), and the three neutral colors offered — white, beige, and blue — pair well with almost any interior. Refreshing your space is as easy as popping these covers onto your existing throw pillows. Plus, they’re machine washable and dryer-safe. Available colors: 3

25 This Quilted Crossbody Bag That Looks So Much More Expensive Than It Is Amazon Lola Mae Quilted Crossbody Bag $20 See On Amazon This modern spin on the timeless quilted bag includes a tassel and an adjustable shoulder strap. While the quilted shoulder bag evokes images of timeless Chanel pieces, other stylish iterations abound — Angelina Jolie was recently seen with one. This Lola Mae quilted bag has multiple pockets to store your phone, wallet, makeup, and more, and it comes in a whopping 30 colors. Available colors:

26 A Simple Slip Dress That You’ll Wind Up Wearing Constantly Amazon The Drop Leslie Side Slit Dress $35 See On Amazon One of the ultimate capsule wardrobe staples, simple slip dresses merge elegance with a bit of skin. Made of eco-friendly TENCEL, this slip dress from The Drop is sultry enough for a night out — but can also be paired with a blazer and flats for a night out. In fact, it’s probably harder to find situations in which you can’t wear this dress. Available colors: 3

27 This Clever, Heat-Free Way To Curl Your Hair Amazon Kitsch Satin Heatless Curling Set $14 See On Amazon Trying to up your hair health? Check out these heatless hair curlers from Kitsch, designed for all hair types. Simply wind your damp hair around the satin curler, secure with the two satin scrunchies, and let your hair air dry or go to bed to wake up to beautiful, bouncy, natural-looking curls all day long.

28 A Cool Irregular Mirror That You Can Place Anywhere Amazon DaizySight Irregular Aesthetic Vanity Mirror $10 See On Amazon “People feel more relaxed when surrounded by shapes that are curved or irregular,” design psychology expert and interior stylist Amber Dunford previously told TZR. That explains why this irregular mirror is so eye-catching. Measuring 1-inch tall with a bamboo base, it adds a touch of character to your bathroom, bedroom, or workspace — and best of all, it’s only $10.

29 This Fun Hand Wash That Dispenses In The Shape Of A Flower Amazon MyKirei by KAO Yuzu Flower Foam Hand Wash $18 See On Amazon Cultivating happiness is about bringing mindfulness to the small things, experts say. This adorable hand soap gives you that boost multiple times a day, whenever you wash your hands. The dispenser puts a yuzu-shaped flower on your hand with each pump, and the yummy hand soap is enriched with soothing rice water and yuzu extract. Plus, you can reuse the bottle with their refill pouches.

30 The Trendy Cloud Slides That Influencers Are Obsessed With Amazon BRONAX Cloud Slippers $20 See On Amazon Another chunky sandal coming at you — these take the form of pillow slides, recently popularized by celebs like Hailey Bieber and Kendall Jenner. With over 24,000 five-star ratings on Amazon, these slides come in 16 colors and have a cushiony, 1.7-inch sole. And they’re very versatile — throw them on to head to the beach, liven up a linen summer ‘fit, or just wear them around the house. Available colors: 16

31 The Easiest Way To Get “Glass Skin” In A Flash Amazon Peach & Lily Glass Skin Veil Mist $31 See On Amazon Peach & Lily is best known for its Glass Skin Refining Serum, a blend of niacinamide, peptides, centella, and hyaluronic acid. Now, you can up your glass skin game with their Skin Veil Mist, which has cucumber water, aloe, hyaluronic acid, centella, and ceramides. It also has a plant-based silicone alternative made of mulberry, bamboo, and burdock extracts, making it perfect for priming your skin before makeup.

32 The ‘90s-Chic Yoga Pants That Everyone Is Wearing Again Amazon SATINA High Waisted Wide Leg Pants $19 See On Amazon Yoga pants are back and better than ever. These high-waisted, wide-leg pants have a supportive waistband and are made of a silky soft material, keeping you comfy all day while you run errands, pop into the office, or even work out. Plus, they have over 20,000 five-star ratings on Amazon to boot. Available colors: 16

33 A Fuzzy Throw Blanket In A Trendy Checkerboard Print Amazon Jazzco Fuzzy Checkered Throw Blanket $30 See On Amazon Sage green continues to dominate the interior design space this year, and for good reason — it’s calming and pairs well with almost any color. This fuzzy checkered throw blanket brings the soothing hue to your couch, bedroom, chair, or wherever you want to throw it, and incorporates the buzzy checkerboard trend, too. Reviewers rave about its softness, with one calling it the “perfect throw blanket for lounging on the couch.” Available colors: 9

34 These Body-Shaped Vases That Double As Objets d’Art Amazon Fatty Bee Body Vase $23 See On Amazon Another trend that’s going nowhere any time soon? The body-shaped decor fad, hailed by Emily Ratajkowski and cool French girls alike. This petite body-shaped vase fits in with any decor style, but still adds a statement. It’s perfect for holding a few delicate flowers, but looks just as nice on its own. Available colors: 3

35 A Crochet Cover Up That’ll Make You The Style Star Of The Beach Amazon Bsubseach Crochet Cover Up Dress $32 See On Amazon Stand out on the beach (or at the hotel pool) in this sultry crochet cover up. Sold in over 20 colors, from neutrals like black and white to bold fuschia and lime green, it’s one of Amazon’s rising stars in the fashion category, with over 1,000 five-star ratings and reviews, including this one: “I absolutely love this cover up! I wore it to a trip to California recently, and it was perfect!! I wore it into a grocery store in Malibu, as I was grabbing stuff for a beach day, i woman stopped and complimented me and couldn’t believe it was from Amazon!! She said it looks expensive, and she’s right!!” Available sizes: One Size

Available colors: 21

36 This Best-Selling Mini Waffle Maker With A Truly Cult-Like Following Amazon Dash Mini Waffle Maker $10 See On Amazon Create adorable, 4-inch waffles where ever and whenever with this individual waffle maker. It comes in over a dozen different colors to fit right in (or make a statement) with your kitchen space, and some variations give the waffles fun shapes like bunnies, hearts, or pumpkins. And at $10, this waffle maker is one of the best bang-for-your-buck items on this list — its quality is confirmed by a whopping 180,000 five-star Amazon ratings. Available colors: 20

37 A Scalp Sunscreen From The Trendiest Sun Care Brand Around Amazon COOLA Sunscreen Scalp Spray $26 See On Amazon We often forget to protect our hair and scalp with SPF — but derms say that it’s essential, because your scalp recieves a disproportionate level of harmful UV rays. This Coola scalp spray makes it easy to give your scalp and hair that much-needed protection. It has a lovely ocean salted sage scent, protects your scalp with reef-friendly broad spectrum SPF 30, helps prevent UV-induced hair color fading, and comes in a stunning bottle you’ll want to show off at the beach.

38 This Gorgeous Wooden Bowl That Looks So Expensive — But Isn’t Amazon Santa Barbara Design Studio Hand Carved Paulownia Wood Serving Bowl $16 See On Amazon Impress guests at your next dinner party with this hand carved wood serving bowl by Santa Barbara Design Studio — they’ll never guess you snagged it on Amazon. The paulownia wood bowl measures 11.5 inches across, is lightweight, and has a super chic, rustic look. It makes a great hostess gift, too.

39 A Stunning, Gemstone-Encrusted Necklace Featuring Your Constellation Of Choice Amazon PAVOI 14K Gold Plated Astrology Constellation Horoscope Zodiac Necklace $11.99 See On Amazon Another Pavoi pick, these delicate astrology necklaces show your sign’s constellation, made of 14-karat plated yellow, white, or rose gold, and set with premium quality cubic zirconia stones. The gold plating means the necklaces are designed to last, and their 4.5-star Amazon rating attests to their quality. All of Pavoi’s pieces are made from 100% recycled materials, and their packaging is almost all recyclable or compostable.

40 A Cheap Set Of High-Performing Makeup Sponges Amazon Zenda Naturals Makeup Sponge (Set of 5) $13 $6 See On Amazon Keep your makeup routine fresh and clean with a new pack of makeup sponges (we guarantee you should probably replace yours). They’re perfect for applying your foundation with a seamless finish, and they also work well with cream blushes and bronzers, powder, and even skin care products — read up on more best practices for using BeautyBlenders.

41 This Joy-Sparking Toiletry Bag With A Fun, ‘90s-Inspired Vibe Amazon LieToi Preppy Patch Small Toiletry Bag $11 See On Amazon Keep your toiletries organized with this cute preppy patch toiletry bag. It’s made of high-quality, waterproof faux-leather with a gold-plated double zipper. The bag is perfect for organizing any miscellaneous cosmetics, and measuring 7 by 4.3 by 2.7 inches, it’s small enough to slip into your travel bag — but Amazon reviewers also note that it’s surprisingly spacious.

42 This Popular Milk Frother To Step Up Your Coffee Game Amazon Bean Envy Milk Frother See On Amazon Elevate your morning coffee routine with a milk frother — this handheld option comes with its own stand and is powered by AA batteries. Use it to froth up milk for the perfect at-home latte, including trendy matcha lattes or golden milk. Or, use the frother to make hot chocolate or to mix adaptogen blends or protein powders into your morning joe. Available colors: 6

44 The Calvin Klein Bralette That’s Adored By Celebs Amazon Calvin Klein Modern Cotton Unlined Wireless Bralette $30 See On Amazon Calvin Klein’s timeless undies are a must-have in any wardrobe — they’re comfy, long-lasting, and cute enough to be seen. This simple unlined wireless bralette makes a great base layer for adding an oversized button down, but looks cool on its own, too. While it’ll make you feel put-together underneath any outfit, it’s also perfect for just lounging around the house. Available sizes: X-Small — 4X

Available colors: 29

45 This Cool Clutch That Looks Designer — But Costs Less Than $30 Amazon GLITZALL Clutch Purse $27 See On Amazon TikTokers have been loving dumpling bags recently, and for good reason — they’re the perfect blend of style and function. This dumpling clutch bag is stylish enough for a night out, but it’s also super roomy. It’s made of faux leather and has an adjustable shoulder strap and an inside pocket, and it comes in 10 different trendy colors. Available colors: 10

46 These Little Dots That Heal Your Blemishes Overnight Amazon Dots for Spots Pimple Patches (60-Pack) $14 See On Amazon These blemish patches create a protective barrier over a pimple to give it a clean healing environment and reduce inflammation, while their hydrocolloid function gently draws out pus to reduce the size of your spot. They’re translucent enough to be worn around during the day by all skin tones, but they’re great overnight, too — and this pack comes with 60 patches for only $14.

47 The Best-Selling Bike Shorts With Over 50,000 5-Star Ratings Amazon BALEAF High Waist Biker Shorts $20 See On Amazon A must-have in any closet, biker shorts are the ultimate versatile piece. Celebs have been seen wearing them in any setting, from running casual errands to dressed up at an event, and now you can mimic their looks for only $20. These Baleaf shorts come in three different lengths and a ton of different colors, and include an elastic high waistband and two side pockets. Available sizes: X-Small — 6X-Large

Available colors: 30

48 These Cute Bubble Candles That Are All The Rage On Aesthetic Instagram Amazon ACITHGL Bubble Candle Scented Cube Soy Wax Candles (2-Pack) $12 See On Amazon These decorative candles add a fun, playful vibe to any bedside table, mantle, shelf, or coffee table. Bubble candles have been unstoppable on social media for the last few years, and you can throw this two-pack in your cart for only $12. They’re made of soy wax and a cotton wick, and give off a fresh floral scent. They come in a bunch of different color combos, like white with either blue, purple, pink, or green.

49 A 18-Piece Set Of Trendy Pearl Hair Clips Amazon LAXIZAR Pearl Hair Clips (18 Pieces) $9 See On Amazon If you’re stressing over how to wear your hair for any upcoming formal events, these pearl hair clips just might do the trick. Use them to pull back hair worn straight down, or to embellish a simple updo. Or, throw one on whenever you want to elevate an otherwise basic look. This $9 package comes with 18 unique clips, from delicate to chunky, and Amazon reviewers call the clips “beautiful” and “sturdy.”

50 This Putty-Like Blush That’s A Pleasure To Put On Amazon e.l.f. Putty Blush $6 See On Amazon Cream blush are great for a dewy, natural finish, blending well with nothing but your fingers and making your makeup routine feel effortless. If you’re ready to get on the cream blush train, check out e.l.f.’s Putty Blush. It’s buildable and has a cream-to-powder finish, beloved by makeup artists, so it’s hydrating while still giving your skin a velvety look. Available shades: 8

51 A 3-Pack Of Ribbed Tanks That Go With (And Under) Everything Amazon OQQ Ribbed Seamless Tank Tops (3-Pack) $26 See On Amazon Another wardrobe staple, these ribbed tanks (seen on celebs like Zoe Kravitz) come in a three-pack for only $26. The tanks, which come in both neutrals and bright colors, are cut with a flattering scoop neckline and are designed to be worn braless, keeping you supported even during a workout. One reviewer says “this is 100% the best quality, best breast support, and best deal” of any tanks on Amazon. Available sizes: Small — Large

Available color combinations: 22

52 This Moisturizer That Uses Buzzy Snail Mucin To Heal & Nourish Skin Amazon SeoulCeuticals Korean Skin Care Snail Mucin Repair Cream $20 See On Amazon You might recognize snail mucin as the key ingredient in CosRX’s iconic snail mucin power essence, beloved by celebs like Emily Ratajkowski. But this SeoulCeuticals Snail Mucin Moisturizer Cream combines hydrating snail mucin with aloe, green tea extract, and retinol for a brightening, hydrating cream that’s great for perking up all complexions. Reviewers note that they especially love the cream’s rich yet lightweight texture and citrusy scent.

53 The Easiest Way To Achieve Trendy Glazed Donut Nails At Home Amazon Essie Nail Polish Glazed Donut Set $20 See On Amazon Get Hailey Bieber’s “glazed donut” nails in a snap with this two-piece set by Essie. The set comes with a bottle of “Mademoiselle,” a sheer baby pink, as well as a bottle of Expressie in “Iced Out,” a translucent, holographic shade with a pearlescent finish. Use them one over the other for glazed donut nails, or use “Iced Out” over your favorite nail polish to create your own look.

54 A 4-Pack Of Y2K-Inspired Sunglasses In Assorted Colors Amazon Tskestvy Rectangle Sunglasses (4 Pairs) $17 See On Amazon The ‘90s-inspired rectangular glasses remain one of 2023’s biggest sunglasses trends. You can snag four unique pairs on Amazon with this set, and you can choose which color combo best suits your style (tortoise shell? jelly pink? sage green?). The lenses provide UV 400 eye protection while blocking glare, and are purportedly shatterproof.

55 This Stunning Rattan Bag That’s A Must For Summer Holidays Amazon Novum Crafts Rattan Bag $35 See On Amazon Channel your inner Parisian with this rattan cross-body bag, perfect for a chill day at the beach or a day spent exploring while on vacation. Each purse is handwoven in Bali from natural grass and genuine leather. They measure about 8 inches across and fit all your daytrip needs, like sunglasses, a disposable camera, sunscreen, and lipstick. “This bag is sturdy, roomy and cute,” noted one Amazon reviewer.

56 A Set Of 3 Matte-Black Candle Holders That Look Amazing In Any Space Amazon Melt Candle Company Metal Candleholders (Set of 3) $22 See On Amazon Elevate your pillar candles (literally) with this set of three metal candle holders. Each holder measures 4.4 inches in diameter, an has a height of five, seven, or nine inches. They give a more elegant look to any space, and one Amazon reviewer called the stands “sturdy, but delicate enough for home accent.” Note that the candles aren’t included.

57 This Popular Jumpsuit That’s So Comfy, Yet Still Easy To Dress Up Amazon Dokotoo Sleeveless Jumpsuit $32 See On Amazon This breezy, sleeveless jumpsuit is about to be your wardrobe’s new best friend. The lightweight, stylish jumpsuit features adjustable spaghetti straps, pockets, and a loose, casual fit. You can dress it up with heels and jewelry for a night out, dress it down with sandals and a hat for the beach, or transition it into warm weather with a cardigan and sneakers. Available sizes: Small — 4X-Large

Available colors and styles: 41

58 The Cutest Bath Mat In Your Choice Of Food-Inspired Design Amazon FROZZUR Cherry Bath Mat $20 See On Amazon Make yourself smile every time you get out of the shower with this cherry bath mat. The non-slip mat has a latex backing and the front is a low pile, plushy, microfiber material that dries quickly. The mat is machine-washable and makes for a great way to add a pop of color to your home. The best part? It comes in other food-inspired shapes, too, like avocados, pineapples, and fried eggs. Available designs: 11

59 These Simple Slide-On Sneakers That Will Never Go Out Of Style Amazon hash bubbie Canvas Slip on Sneakers $25 See On Amazon Celebs love wearing white sneakers — hop on the trend, too, with this $25 pair of canvas slip-on sneakers. The padded insole means your feet will stay comfortable while you’re out and about, and the canvas upper keeps the shoe breathable. Reviewers note that the shoes are comfy and require little to no break-in time. Available sizes: 5 — 11

Available colors: 39

60 An Easy Way To Get Glowy Skin — & Stay Protected From The Sun — On The Go Amazon Supergoop! Glow Stick $26 See On Amazon Glowy skin is still trending (sorry, matte lovers) — and if you’re looking to maintain your glow throughout the day, this Supergoop! Glow Stick makes it so easy. Formulated with SPF 50 protection, the “dry oil” stick can be used on both your face and body, where it’ll leave behind a dewy (but not greasy) sheen. It’s also made with good-for-skin nutrients to keep your skin healthy, including several botanically derived oils that are rich in protective antioxidants.

62 The Cutest Set Of Cactus-Shaped Margarita Glasses Amazon Libbey Cactus Margarita Glasses (Set of 4) $27 See On Amazon A must for taco Tuesdays and margarita nights with friends, these cactus-shaped glasses are both practical and a conversation piece. They’ll make sipping margs feel so much more special, and also make for a fun hostess gift for the tequila lover in your life. Each under-$30 order will get you a set of four.

63 These Fun Spiral Candles That Come In So Many Pretty Colors Amazon Gedengi Handmade Spiral Candle Taper Candles (4-Pack) $23 See On Amazon Spiral candles are all the rage these days — all you have to do is check out a single interior design account — but they also feel like the type of trend that’ll never go away. This order includes four spiral candles (though they’re also sold in two-packs, if you prefer), and they come in solid colors, ombre sets, and multicolor designs to suit any aesthetic. Available colors: 20

64 This Amazingly Affordable Tote That Comes In Every Color Imaginable Amazon Nodykka Women Tote Bags $13.55 See On Amazon This stylish and timeless tote bag is the perfect size for everyday use — for commuters especially, you can fit a change of workout clothes, your wallet and cosmetics bag, and your tablet or laptop. It rings up at a price that’s practically unheard of — just around $13 — and comes in over 100 colors in assorted finishes, from pebbled faux leather to faux croc. Available colors: 100+