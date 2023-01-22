Celebs like Hailey Bieber and Kendall Jenner have popularized pillow slides, and they’ve become just as beloved for their cool, exaggerated silhouette as their deliciously comfortable feel. From iconic waterproof slides to fluffy slippers that pair that cloud-like feel with cozy warmth, any of the best pillow slides from this list will be a welcome addition to your loungewear collection.

Pillow slides are usually made from ethylene vinyl acetate (EVA), a type of flexible rubber known for being lightweight and waterproof, as well as for its shock absorption. That, plus the style’s chunky platform, has earned the shoe its association with pillows (or clouds, depending on whom you ask). Most of the shoes on this list fit that description, but you’ll also find some options with a similar silhouette in fluffy textures that allow you to wear the trend in colder climates.

And these stylish slippers come with some serious outfit opportunities. Sure, they’re a natural pairing with leggings for an athleisure look, or with your bathing suit as a trendy pool shoe, but don’t sleep on folding these shoes into your everyday wardrobe. Imagine them with loose linen pants, or some straight-leg denim and a cashmere cardigan, as an on-trend yet unexpected alternative to your basic sandals or sneakers.

The most comfortable slippers ever are just a click away. Scroll on to shop eight of the best pillow slides.

1 The Best-Selling Pillow Slides On Amazon Amazon BRONAX Cloud Slippers $24 See On Amazon If you’re looking to get in on the pillow slide trend, it’s hard to do better than these pillow slides, which have earned best-seller status and over 19,000 five-star ratings on Amazon. Made from textured EVA, these slides feature a wide single strap and a cushy, 1.7-inch platform sole; one Amazon reviewer likened them to “fluffy, puffy, supportive, marshmallow clouds of joy.” They come in 14 surprisingly chic colors, like the versatile olive green shade pictured. Sizes: 4-5.5 — 15-16 | Colors: 14 | Material: Ethylene Vinyl Acetate

2 These Pillow Slides With Adjustable Straps Amazon WHITIN Double Buckle Cloud Slides $24 See On Amazon Adjustable buckled straps allow you to make these pillow slides even comfier. Made from textured EVA with a 1.7-inch platform sole, these shoes are the definition of comfort — any of the chic neutral shades on offer would look incredibly cool paired with socks and straight-leg denim. Sizes: 4-5.5 — 12-13 | Colors: 11 | Material: Ethylene Vinyl Acetate

3 A Pair Of Cult-Favorite UGG Sandals With A Pillowy Feel Amazon UGG Fluff Yeah Slippers $70 See On Amazon Made of puffy, fluffy sheepskin, with a perfectly chunky silhouette, the UGG Fluff Yeah Slippers are the cold-weather answer to the classic pillow slide. A logo-embellished elastic heel strap accompanies the wide, single-strap upper and 1.5-inch heel, and a rubber outsole allows you to dash outside for a walk or errands. These cult-favorite shoes have earned over 30,000 five-star ratings on Amazon — not to mention the approval of Hailey Bieber and Gigi Hadid, who’ve both been spotted in the cozy style. Sizes: 5 — 15 | Colors: 34 | Material: Sheepskin, Rubber

4 These Pillow Slides In A ‘90s-Throwback Graphic Print Amazon Guyarns EVA Sandals $22 See On Amazon This pair of pillow slides features a cheeky, ‘90s-throwback smiley face print on the sides — it’s just graphic enough to make a statement, but subtle enough to feel current. Made of smooth EVA, with a wide single strap and a flat sole, they’re available in an array of brights, like purple and green, as well as (slightly) more understated neutrals. These would look particularly on-brand styled with baggy jeans, a fitted long-sleeve top, and an oversized plaid shirt. Sizes: 5-6 — 13-14 | Colors: 16 | Material: Ethylene Vinyl Acetate

5 These Sporty-Chic Adidas Pillow Slides Amazon adidas Originals Adilette Slide Sandals $50 A modern classic, the adidas Adilette pillow slides are the definition of athletic-chic. Crafted of rubber with a single wide foot strap, and delicately embossed with the brand’s signature three-stripe design, these flat sandals will keep you comfy whether you’re on your way to yoga or simply relaxing at home. They tend to sell out quickly, so grab them while you can. Sizes: 4 — 14 | Colors: 8 | Material: Synthetic Rubber

6 A Pair Of Pillow Slide-Inspired Sandals With Memory Foam Soles Amazon CUSHIONAIRE Pim Knit Platform Sandals $40 See On Amazon For the days when you want to look put-together but you simply cannot with a traditional heel (and a typical pillow slide isn’t going to cut the dress code), choose this pair of platform sandals. They feature the comfiest memory foam insoles that mold to your feet, plus a chunky 2-inch platform that will elevate all your casual-cute outfits — literally. For a cute and comfy date look, channel Carrie Bradshaw and pair these with a bandeau top and a midi skirt. Sizes: 6 — 11 | Colors: 2 | Material: Rubber, Fabric

7 Some Cloud-Like Slippers Made Of Cozy Shearling Amazon Dearfoams Fireside Cairns Shearling Slippers $29 See On Amazon These luxe slippers are made of cloud-like Australian shearling with a low platform treaded sole, creating a cloud-like look and feel reminiscent of classic pillow slides. Thanks to that rubber sole, you can wear them out of the house, too; nod to the comfy texture by pairing them with a matching cashmere lounge set. Sizes: 6 — 11 | Colors: 9 | Material: Australian Sheepskin, Rubber