A sneeze, a few blinks, or an attempt to quickly fix your hair and you might have missed Emily Ratajkowski sharing her skincare routine. Thrown into the mix of all the other answers to her Q&A Instagram story session on April 26, Ratajkowski took less than 20 seconds to highlight the four products that have revived her skin since quarantine started. Because, apparently like many others, her "skin freaked out in the beginning of quarantine."

After putting out an SOS to Instagram on April 17 for people to leave skin advice in the comments of her post, it seems Ratajkowski has returned to her standard glowing skin in under two weeks — and fans wanted to know how. In a video response to the simple question "What is your skincare routine?" during the Q&A, Ratajkowski had a simple, four-step answer. PSA: Although the model doesn't state explicit product names, from what she does say plus packaging (and diligent zooming in), it's *highly* likely these are the four products.

She starts with Dr. Loretta's Gentle Hydrating Cleanser ($35). The gel cleanser-slash-makeup-remover literally absorbs pollutants with hydrolyzed algin while marine peptides add a dose of hydration. After that, it's onto COSRX's Advanced Snail 96 Mucin Power Essence, which, yes, features snail mucin. Though the thought of putting actual snail slime onto your face may seem unpleasant, the buzzy ingredient has garnered a lot of attention in the beauty community (especially K-beauty).

It's said to be ultra hydrating, produce collagen growth, soothe irritation, and include a cocktail of skin-loving ingredients like vitamin C and zinc. In the form of an essence, like COSRX's Advanced Snail 96 Mucin Power Essence, it absorbs quickly into skin and leaves a natural glow. And as a bonus: Ratajkowski's snail-slime pick is only $23 and on sale right now for $21.

She then moves onto retinol with Dr. Dennis Gross Skincare's Ferulic + Retinol Anti-Aging Moisturizer ($75). As the name suggests, it's made with ferulic acid and retinol to hydrate and firm skin at the same time. Last in her routine is the $70 Intense Replenishing Serum, also from Dr. Loretta, which features bioidentical skin lipids and vitamin F (aka linoleic and linolenic acid) to retain moisture while the powerful antioxidant lipochroman protects skin from pollution.

There you have it: Ratajkowski's surprisingly uninvolved skincare routine. Below, all four products the model uses so, you too, can get your skin in check.

