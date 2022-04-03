There is no shortage of lip products in this world, but the beauty world cannot seem to get enough of one formula in particular: the lip oil gloss. If you’ll recall, Dior’s Lip Glow Oil has collected quite the following on TikTok and it is currently sold out at Sephora. But it’s not the only luxury lip oil in the game. In fact, on April 1, Hermès just launched their very first lip oil collection and it is good (just brace yourself for that $55 price point).

What exactly makes lip oil so special over say a regular lip gloss? Think of the formula as a hybrid of a lip balm and lip gloss. “They are super hydrating and can make lips look full and shiny without feeling too tacky or sticky,” explains celebrity makeup artist Mai Quynh, who works with Jessica Alba and Nicole Richie. They are superior to lip glosses in the sense that the latter isn’t particularly hydrating. “Some glosses can make the skin on the lips flake off or accentuate the dryness,” adds the pro.

However, similarly to glosses, oils can add a little bit of color to the lips — but in a more sheer way. They typically range in colors from crystal clear to deep berry, and most shades mimic the natural hue of your lips. To wear, apply the product just like you would a gloss. “Wear alone or pair with a lip pencil for a natural, defined pout,” suggests Quynh.

Ahead see 12 of the best glossy lip oils on the scene, including the latest launch from Hermès and Quynh’s two all-time favorites.

We at TZR only include products that have been independently selected by our editors. We may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.