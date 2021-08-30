Zoë Kravitz’s $60 Tank Top Is The Style You’ve Been Searching For

The weather these days veer back and forth between hot and humid to rainy and cool. It’s not sweater weather just yet, but the days of wearing sundresses are coming to an end. Hence, you have entered the confusing period of time in fashion known as transitional dressing. It can be tough to figure out what to wear, but there is one celebrity in New York City who seemingly has it all figured out: Zoë Kravitz. This is because the star starts with a simple piece. Kravitz’s cropped rib tank from Eterne is the latest addition to her growing collection of tank tops, her secret style hack to layering. Her casual tanks match with every type of bottom and accessories — plus, they can be worn alone in the summer or with a light flannel or cardigan come fall.

On Aug. 28, Kravitz dressed in a relax-fitting ensemble for a lunch date with Channing Tatum. Her casual outfit consisted of a red oversized button-down shirt, a white tank top from Eterne ($60), and brown slacks. For accessories, she went with a scrunchy red handbag from The Row, which matched her button-down shirt, and slipped on a pair of black sunglasses. Her outfit was ideal for a cool Saturday in NYC, as it was one of the first times this summer that the weather dipped down below 80. Even though she was eating al fresco, with her tank and button-down combo, she stayed breezy and comfy.

BACKGRID

Kravitz’s exact cropped rib tank is still available to shop. It also comes in heather gray and black colorways, so you can have the whole set of neutral-hued tops to style into your daily looks. This piece can easily be reworked underneath sweaters, cardigans, blazers, and more come fall/winter. In addition, you can find other white tanks that are slightly different in appearance, to stock up on. A trusty tank top is a basic piece to have in your wardrobe at all times.

We only include products that have been independently selected by TZR's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.