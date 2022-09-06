September signals the start of wearing transitional outfits, as you figure out what to layer over your slip dresses when the temperatures dip or if a light jacket is needed over your tee and shorts outfit. If you’re feeling a tad overwhelmed by this, however, you can start small by transitioning out your summer accessories in favor of your favorite fall pieces first. Start by swapping out your beloved mules for chunky Chelsea boots or your tiny purses for a shearling crossbody bag. If you prefer larger carry-all styles, consider Angelina Jolie’s quilted black tote from Yves Saint Laurent, which can hold everything, from an extra sweater to your work laptop.

She was spotted carrying the textured and functional tote around while running errands in Los Angeles. The quilted pattern and luxe leather felt elevated, and complemented, her basic separates. She wore a plain white T-shirt and a pair of loose-fitting satin trousers for a sleek and minimalist on-the-go outfit. (Jolie was helping her son Pax shop for pet supplies, suggesting that the family will soon welcome in a new, furry family member.) To complete her shopping look, the actor wore a pair of comfortable, quilted sandals that perfectly coordinated with her extra-large handbag. She accessorized with her signature aviator sunglasses and gold earrings.

Jolie’s on the cusp-of-fall outfit can easily be recreated with a few basic, luxe staples, which you can shop ahead. The key, here, is to remember that you can use this look as a base and layer on your favorite cardigans or jackets to create a cozy, comfy ensemble. (Perhaps you’ll find that soft knit for layering this season from Gigi Hadid’s upcoming brand Guest in Residence?) For the fans who love her black tote bag, you can shop a similar one, below, from Saint Laurent as well. The moody hue and fits-everything accessory will work with all your fall/winter ensembles.

