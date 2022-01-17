January often spurs a few “new year, new you” purchases for a wardrobe refresh, like new jeans, a great coat, or even an exquisite pair of boots. But one of the most exciting shopping categories to ensure fun and personalized looks aplenty is unquestionably jewels, putting the 2022 jewelry trends high up on the priority list.

If one thing has been evident over the past several months in the world of earrings, necklaces, rings, and bracelets, it’s the omnipresence of Y2K jewlery and the regencycore aesthetic. Think piled-on pearls, vibrant chunky rings, layers of crafty beads, resin bangles, and, yes, even body jewelry — hello, belly chains and anklets. The same goes for chunky gold jewelry á la ’80s and early ’90s, from heavyweight chains and thick collar necklaces to substantially sized rings and earrings.

The 2022 update: nostalgia is sticking around, but not without a few refreshes. As indicated by the Spring/Summer 2022 runway trends, arm cuffs and more intricate body chains push the body jewelry trend forward, heavy metals are coming more often in silver than gold, and twists to playful aughts-inspired pieces make for elevated appeal. Think sculptural resin and acetate earrings to enamel rings and bracelets, all of which are sure to appear prominently on social media platforms like Instagram and TikTok. “Runway trends are very inspirational and directional, whereas social media trends are more approachable and inspire followers to feel like, ‘Wow, I can rock that,’” says Shopbop’s fashion director, Caroline Maguire. “I do love runway trends because it’s where the magic starts — I get tons of inspiration there that I can craft into my own style.”

Zoom dressing — and accessorizing — still plays a part in jewelry trends for the year ahead, too. “With many of us working from home, dressing from the shoulders up is a trend that’s here to stay, and jewelry is a perfect way to do it,” says Maguire. The fashion director identifies with genuine psychology behind dressing up for work on screen, allowing her to feel some normalcy while expressing her style. “I love wearing my favorite tee or cardigan and pairing it with chunky necklaces for my video calls. [You can] take it to the next level by throwing on a baseball cap or beanie, or even try wearing optical blue lens frames to switch up your look.”

With numerous bold and playful jewelry trends in the 2022 forecast, Maguire is all about a maximalist embrace. “When it comes to jewelry, my motto is always that more is more,” she tells TZR. “[From] layering necklaces [to] stacking rings, I can never wear one strand of pearls or one thin gold chain.” A few of her tips: “If you’re going with an ‘80s-inspired chunky gold necklace, layer it with something totally different, like a dainty chain,” Maguire says. “I’m also loving the look of colored enamel at the moment.”

Keep scrolling to discover five of 2022’s biggest jewelry trends, and shop the edit to prep your looks accordingly.

Pearlcore

Pearlcore, the buzzy new Internet term, is one of 2022’s most prominent jewelry trends but in a new whimsical sense, as witnessed on designer runways like Valentino, Givenchy, Tom Ford, and Simone Rocha. “We’ll be seeing the return of pearls in new and unexpected ways,” Maguire tells TZR. “Think varied styles, sizes, and color combinations even paired together [with bright beads].”

Silver Metal

Yellow gold is all but fading away. However, silver is jumping to the forefront for 2022, not only in timeless forms but often with an edgy and punk feel. Think twisted, undulating metal-worked shapes and heavyweight chains made of pointed, arched, and toggled links.

Bring On The Beads

Maguire highlights another Y2K-inspired jewelry trend for 2022: beads galore, similar to styles witnessed on Coach and Brandon Maxwell’s runways. While this trend is undoubtedly for the more-is-more tastes, appearing its most vibrant when piled on with pearls and gold, it can also skew simpler when done with a dash of color. Try a single short beaded strand with a long thin chain or a multicolored bead bracelet mixed with delicate metal.

Hoops, Here To Stay

Hoops are a jewelry collection staple and continue to evolve, with fresh iterations emerging in 2022. Sleek gold and silver styles continue to be everyday essentials, in various measures from small and chunky to oversize. “I love to play around with wearing multiple sizes or styles at once — like stacking for your ears,” Maguire says. Also on deck in a Y2K vein: playful designs in clear and colorful acrylic as well as enamel.

All In On Enamel

Speaking of enamel, bright and sleek jewelry pieces crafted with metal and a powder coating have been on the scene for a few seasons but show no signs of a slow-down in 2022. “Colorful enamel pieces are super fun and feel very ’90s,” says Maguire. “I like to add them in with my go-to gold layering and stacking to add something interesting to the mix.”