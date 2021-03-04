Celebrities Are *Still* Obsessed With This Longtime Dried Plant Trend

If there's a plant that's achieved anything close to the viral status of the fiddle-leaf fig, it's dried pampas grass. The feathery floral has been around, well, forever (it's a plant, after all), but most recently came to prominence around 2019 as one of the decor must-haves of the year. Since then, it's become ubiquitous — it's hard to find a cool girl's home without at least one massive bunch sitting in a corner. And though it's been a while since the trend first began, it's holding strong even in 2021.

In fact, you can still find it peeking out in the homes of many celebrities, including some of the most stylish and design-savvy. Stars like Chrissy Teigen, Jessica Alba, and Hilary Duff have all included dried pampas grass in their homes — some even in multiple ways.

While it may seem like a "boring" item to obsess over, there are some obvious reasons for its continued popularity. Not only does it fit into many spaces thanks to its (usually) neutral tones, it also adds an unexpected dose of texture for a small amount of money and is low-maintenance, to boot. Plus, it's incredibly versatile: As the celebrities who love it demonstrate, it can be transformed in a variety of ways. So if you don't need another vase sitting around, it lends itself to many other uses.

Read on to see how they're using it in their homes in 2021 — and start shopping TZR's dried pampas grass picks to copy their looks in your own space.

We only include products that have been independently selected by TZR's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

Dried Pampas Grass: In A Vase

Jessica Alba is a master of creating chic backgrounds for her virtual calls and Instagram videos, and one of her go-to items is pampas grass. In her space, she chose to juxtapose the cozy richness of a teal room with a beachy vibe via a large rattan vase filled with tall, fluffy stems. Her version is perfect for making a statement or filling an awkward, empty corner.

Dried Pampas Grass: As A Wreath

Hilary Duff utilizes dried pampas grass in multiple ways in her home, but one of the most creative uses is this (nearly hidden) wreath. Follow her lead if you want something more textural than a picture frame on your walls — the piece is beautiful with just grass (pampas or otherwise), or paired with other dried elements, such as flowers.

Dried Pampas Grass: As A Centerpiece

One of the best characteristics of dried pampas grass is that it can be paired with almost anything, which means it's a beautiful addition to floral centerpieces. Combine a few stems with other unique plants, and if you're really feeling creative, opt for grasses in bright colors like Whitney Port did on her own table to give the arrangement an extra pop.

Dried Pampas Grass: In An Arrangement

Dried pampas grass isn't just for vases, and centerpieces aren't just for tables. Break all the rules á la Chrissy Teigen and use your stems to create a feathery installation like the Cravings founder. (That said, the model has this plant all over her space — so if you're not into a statement this big, you can still follow her lead with a few pieces on a bookshelf or table.)