Amal Clooney Seriously Committed To Wearing Jumpsuits This Week
She wore two different ones in 48 hours.
When you’re always traveling for work, it’s important to pack smart and bring staple pieces that require minimal styling. No one has a more curated wardrobe of work basics than Amal Clooney, who this month alone, has traveled from Paris to London to Austria all in the span of two-and-half weeks for business (don’t ask us how we know this, it’s our job!). With so many activities on her plate, she needs easy-to-wear items, which may explain why Clooney’s leaning into jumpsuits lately — they are reliable one-and-done outfits for those on the move.
The Lebanese-British barrister wore not one, but two different one-pieces in just 48 hours. On May 16, she attended the 2023 Prince’s Trust Awards in a wide-leg beige Versace jumpsuit, which she styled with a simple clutch and heels to pose arm-in-arm with her husband George Clooney on the carpet. Her jumpsuit looked polished, comfortable, and low-key for the London affair. The next day, Clooney was spotted in Austria wearing the silhouette once again for an on-stage talk at an event for entrepreneurs. This time, the lawyer opted for a pinstripe vest design, which was a refreshing change of pace from her work suits and LBDs.
As you can see, these two jumpsuit outfits required next to no effort — just throw on shoes, earrings, and you’re good to go — and still looked put-together for a full day of activities. Before your next work trip rolls around, fill up your closet with the Clooney-inspired one-pieces ahead. When the moment comes to pack, you can simply toss the jumpsuits into your suitcase and know that when you land, you’ll have a full look waiting for you.