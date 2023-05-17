When you’re always traveling for work, it’s important to pack smart and bring staple pieces that require minimal styling. No one has a more curated wardrobe of work basics than Amal Clooney, who this month alone, has traveled from Paris to London to Austria all in the span of two-and-half weeks for business (don’t ask us how we know this, it’s our job!). With so many activities on her plate, she needs easy-to-wear items, which may explain why Clooney’s leaning into jumpsuits lately — they are reliable one-and-done outfits for those on the move.

The Lebanese-British barrister wore not one, but two different one-pieces in just 48 hours. On May 16, she attended the 2023 Prince’s Trust Awards in a wide-leg beige Versace jumpsuit, which she styled with a simple clutch and heels to pose arm-in-arm with her husband George Clooney on the carpet. Her jumpsuit looked polished, comfortable, and low-key for the London affair. The next day, Clooney was spotted in Austria wearing the silhouette once again for an on-stage talk at an event for entrepreneurs. This time, the lawyer opted for a pinstripe vest design, which was a refreshing change of pace from her work suits and LBDs.

Heinz-Peter Bader/Getty Images

Karwai Tang/WireImage

As you can see, these two jumpsuit outfits required next to no effort — just throw on shoes, earrings, and you’re good to go — and still looked put-together for a full day of activities. Before your next work trip rolls around, fill up your closet with the Clooney-inspired one-pieces ahead. When the moment comes to pack, you can simply toss the jumpsuits into your suitcase and know that when you land, you’ll have a full look waiting for you.