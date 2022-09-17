(Style)
The Street Style Looks At London Fashion Week Are A Lesson In Self-Expression
See the best outfits.
Fashion Month is well underway. New York Fashion Week just ended and now it’s time to shift your attention to across the pond for London Fashion Week. What makes LFW so highly anticipated is the schedule consisting of beloved fashion houses that are presenting, which includes JW Anderson, Erdem, Versace, Simone Rocha, and Christopher Kane. And while a few brands have cancelled their shows in honor of Queen Elizabeth II, you can still expect to see fashion gals celebrating the week of high-fashion (and you’ll be able to peruse the best street style at London Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2023, below).
So far, attendees have leaned into the “anything goes” attitude that characterizes the city’s style and have opted for all things maximalist. Some fashionistas, for example, ensured they stood out on the scene by opting for bold hued monochromatic ensembles. Others have created show-stopping looks by giving the beloved Canadian tuxedo a Londoner twist — they’ve styled corsets, oversized bombers, and patchwork pieces with their timeless denim sets.
Scroll ahead to see the most memorable street style outfits from London Fashion Week — it’s likely these style trends will be everywhere you turn in no time.
Day 1
This LFW attendee gave her all-black look an elevated twist by styling the classic look with a tweed top.
The pantsuit is a fashion enthusiast’s secret formula for always looking polished. To give hers a preppy feel, this Londoner styled a color-blocked cardigan over her shoulders.
Stay cozy in a cardigan and cargo pants combination for the transitional weather months. Then, add playful accessories for an ensemble that is functional and fun.
To create a look that is guaranteed to grab everyone’s attention, take a page from this LFW attendee’s style book by mixing unexpected shades. She went for brown and orange with a pop of pink.
Instead of reaching for a traditional denim jacket, this LFW attendee opted for an oversized bomber variation. She styled the statement jacket with cargo pants.
This LFW look is a mix of timeless and playful vibes as the attendee styled an oversized blazer over Puma parachute pants.
To give her purple monochromatic look a laid-back feel, this fashionista slipped into a pair of colorful sporty sneakers.
You can style the denim maxi skirt you’ve worn all summer for fall by pairing it with a coordinating denim jacket.
The two LFW guests gave denim pieces a playful twist — one opted for patchwork denim pants while the other wore jeans with a graphic pattern on them.
Are you looking for a chic way to make a statement? This It girl proved that a royal blue outfit is the easiest way to go.
Swap out your denim maxi skirt for a leather alternative ahead of fall. This attendee paired hers with a graphic T-shirt and a coordinating blazer.