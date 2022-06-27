The maxi skirt trend is back in the zeitgeist. But if you are old enough to remember the silhouette from the early aughts — best paired with a handkerchief top and newsboy cap, naturally — you may be skittish about round two. Fortunately, today’s options are not your typical Y2K “boho-chic” tragedy. Rather, the look has evolved to be a refined, sophisticated way to dress for the summer. Just look to the runways, where heavy hitter designers like Chanel, Chloé, and Altuzarra are leading the way by offering floor-sweeping styles with longevity and lasting closet appeal in mind.

“Clients are gravitating to everything long this summer season,” Stacy Smallwood, Founder and Owner of Hampden, tells TZR. “Maxi skirts feel particularly fresh as a new styling staple that offers an option other than grabbing the jeans you have been wearing all year. And as people get back to traveling they want ease and comfort without sacrificing their style.” She continues, “It’s all about the proportions. We saw so many crop tops and cut outs for Spring ‘22 and the maxi skirt allows you to look effortlessly cool without feeling overtly sexy.”

(+) Chanel Spring/Summer 2022 Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images (+) Altuzarra Spring/Summer 2022 Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images INFO 1/2

For some brands, such as beloved Italian label La DoubleJ, the maxi skirt length has always been more than a passing fad. “I am tall, so it is just a practical thing. I am lucky enough that I can wear long hemlines without thinking twice about it,” admits JJ Martin, the label’s Creative Director. “I do believe that most women can wear a maxi skirt, though — you just need to chop it to your proportions.” Here advice? “Try it and get it to your ankles.” She adds, “I think a maxi skirt is so feminine and glamorous, but you don’t have your butt out or your thighs out, so there is an element of modesty that I really love.”

Another designer with a penchant for a longer skirt length is Carolina Castiglioni, the Creative Director of Plan C. “When it comes to skirts, I don’t have a middle ground. Either it’s a mini or very long,” she says. “The Plan C maxi skirt has been an essential piece in the wardrobe since the very first collection. It’s multi-functional.” And for the designer, practicality is key in everything she creates. “Functionality continues to become a priority for shoppers. We want to make the most of the items in our closet. And a maxi skirt enables us to be playful with styling all year round.”

Katie Sturino, Body Acceptance Advocate and Founder of Megababe, is also a maxi skirt stan. “I absolutely love and wear them throughout the year,” she says. “During the summer you can wear them with a top or tee, and during the fall it is fun to dress them up with boots or a sweater.” Martin adds, “[Versatility] is what is so great about these designs. They’re an essential summer item, but then you carry them into fall. I love wearing them with long cardigans or long coats, so I will do super layering over these in the cooler winter months.”

When it comes to styling the silhouette, the options are many. “I love a maxi skirt with flats. For me that feels the chicest, the most carefree and effortless [look], and you really get a ‘70s vibe with it,” Martin explains. “I understand if you are shorter and you want a little lift, of course they look good with a heel. [If I’m going that route,] I prefer maxi lengths with more of a platform or wedge.” Castiglione also adds, “A cotton printed design can be worn during the day with a top or a T-shirt or a printed organza with heels for evening.”

All our experts agree: Versatility is a key characteristic of maxi skirts and just the reason to give one a try this summer. Keep scrolling for their tips and tricks on making the style your own.

We at TZR only include products that have been independently selected by our editors. We may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

Try Print On Print

Courtesy of JJ Martin

“We show these [skirts] styled with silk blouses in the same print. You’ve got the print on the top and the bottom, and you tuck it in. It looks like you’re wearing a full length dress and you’re not even aware it is two pieces, so that makes it dressier,” says Martin explaining her favorite ways to wear her label’s signature print-covered maxi skirts. “I love to have a silk blouse that’s unbuttoned, and the sleeves are rolled up. It looks really, really elegant and you throw on a bunch of necklaces or great earrings and a cool shoe and that’s a way to elevate it.”

Crop Top It

“The maxi skirt goes with every kind of top,” Martin says. “It goes with a men’s style shirt, a frilly blouse, a tank top, a T-shirt. It looks great with crop tops, especially if you’ve got one with voluminous sleeves a — great look for the summer.” TZR recommends trying out a matching set, with a patterned crop top and high-waisted maxi skirt, for maximum summer sexiness.

Tie-Up A Button Down

“We are also seeing maxi skirts as an option for day worn with a flat sandal and a button down tied at the waist,” Stacy Smallwood, Founder and Owner of Hampden,” tells us. “The Italian brand, Forte Forte, epitomizes the ease of the summer maxi you want to wear while walking the streets of Florence and enjoying a gelato.” Look for cottons and linen button downs that will tie effortlessly and keep you cool on the hottest of days. Or you can test out a pre-tied style top as well, to channel that La Dolce Vita lifestyle wherever summer takes you.

Play With Texture

Crochet is having a moment again this season, and many designers are leaning into the knit maxi as a staple silhouette this season. The knitted maxi features skirts that are a slimmer cut and hang straight, rather than their frilly, free-spirited tiered counterparts. When searching for yours, look for shades of beige and cream or natural neutrals that feel modern and work well for summer. Whether you have your eye on a matching knit set, or want to mix and match, crochet and sweater textured pieces will add texture and depth to the trend.

Pair With A Tee

“I love our floral and polka dot hem maxi skirts. The prints add a fun flair,” Castigilioni, says. “For summer, I would pair one with a white-shirt but always carry my favorite sweater with me so that I can layer onto it for chillier nights. I would also pair it with funky platform sandals.” Smallwood adds, “Xirena makes the perfect poplin maxi that can be worn casual with a tee or a matching printed set.” The lesson here? T-shirts add a casual feel to any maxi, printed or plain, making for an easy outfit solution.

Update a Classic

If playing with patterns and color is not your thing, stick to the tried-and-true favorites. After all, breathable, gauzy cottons in black, white, and navy are always going to look modern and fresh. Mixing in elements like eyelet and embroidery will offer an element of refinement to the ensemble. Balance out lengthy hemlines and long sleeves with a little crop to your top, for a playful peek of skin. When it comes to accessories, keep things simple with flat, slip-on sandals that compliment the neutral aesthetic. A straw basket bag is always a chic finishing touch.