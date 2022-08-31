Every keen-eyed street style aficionado knows that Zoë Kravitz is the ultimate cool girl in fashion. She loves to put an unconventional spin on familiar wardrobe staples. Think: wearing a khaki green trench instead of a classic beige one, or pairing her go-to cropped tank and jeans with a pair of Mary Jane ballet flats to elevate the look. The latest addition to the actor’s inspirational style file is a paring of white socks with loafers, which Kravitz recently sported as she stepped out to grab a coffee in New York City. The subtle yet clever combo was a perfect finishing touch to the star’s casual and polished outfit.

The actor’s brown, tassel-adorned loafers came from The Row, a minimalist-beloved fashion house and Kravitz’s trusty go-to label. The rest of her look was comprised of several additional pieces from the Olsen twins’ label: a blue Xtime button-down shirt on top and a Slouchy Banana Two nylon bag plus black Ella frames to accessorize. Kravitz layered a simple white tee underneath the button-down top and then wore an ultra short pair of denim shorts. Lastly, she completed the look with a medley of precious rings and earrings from the British jeweler Jessica McCormack — including an Emerald and Blackened Gold East-West Button Back ring, which she previously wore to The Batman screening in London.

The pairing of loafers with socks isn’t necessarily a new concept, but Kravitz’s outfit was a timely reminder on the style-forward combo ahead of fall. For further inspiration, take a look at how other street style stars like Hailey Bieber and Bella Hadid nailed the look earlier this year. Bieber, for instance, wore her chunky Bottega Veneta loafers with white crew socks as she made her way to the Good Morning America studios during her press tour for Rhode in June 2022. Coincidentally, Hadid stepped out in a two-tone heeled pair — also paired with white crew socks, plus a plaid miniskirt and a pastel green zip-up sweatshirt — just a few days after.

Several of Kravitz’s exact pieces are still available to shop, so you can copy her autumn-ready look to a T. Keep scrolling, too, to purchase similar alternatives to her loafers and socks.

