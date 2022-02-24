Everyone has pondered at least once or twice what aliens might possibly look like — but it’s safe to say not many people’s imaginations have ventured as far as what aliens would look like if they had a corporate job to attend. Luckily if you have ever had that thought, Prada’s Fall/Winter ‘22 show perfectly depicts what a well dressed extraterrestrial on its way to the office would look like. The F/W ‘22 Prada hair was dreamt up and executed by master hairstylist Guido Palau, and top models including Kendall Jenner, Kaia Gerber, and Euphoria star Hunter Shafer all donned variations of a high fashion helmet-like hairstyle, that was slicked back with no part in the front and protruded out into a rounded cone shape in the back. The artful hairstyle was accompanied by a series of well-tailored suiting separates, embellished midi skirts, and boxy, oversized outerwear — essentially a dream work wardrobe.

Palau teased his creation for the show just three days ago posting a picture of one of his “hair tests” — the style can only be described as an impossibly elegant, structured, almost conical updo, tested on model Hana Altomonte. His followers were more than excited in the comments and now that the collection has walked the anticipation has dwindled down, but the excitement over this major hair look is still at a high.

Sleek hair has been a big fall/winter trend this season with collections in London and New York topped off by slicked back buns, glossy wet hair looks and face-snatching updos. Peter Do’s F/W ‘22 show in New York featured a similar futuristic hairstyle, designed by stylist Jawara. The shape of that style at the top took on a similar dimensionless appearance to the Prada hair, only the hair at Peter Do was left down. Over in London the Erdem show had a high-shine slicked back bun, so glossy the light practically bounced off the top of the model’s head.

Though the faces were kept fairly simple at Prada, it’s worth noting that the Mother of glam, Pat McGrath herself was behind the makeup for the show, proving that even the most simple makeup beats are only made better by expert-backed products.

To create a clean even complexion base the Pat McGrath team used the Skin Fetish: Sublime Perfecting Primer before applying the Skin Fetish: Sublime Perfecting Foundation for buildable, soft coverage, followed by the Skin Fetish: Sublime Perfecting Concealer to brighten the under eye area — that was all set by the Skin Fetish: Sublime Perfecting Powder using the brush from the same line.

It wouldn’t be a Pat McGrath beat without a dose of highlighter — in this case the Skin Fetish: Highlighter and Balm Duo were used to illuminate the high points of the face.

With a flawless base checked off the team went on to define the eyes using the Mothership I Subliminal Palette shade ‘Ultimate Taupe’ to contour the crease of the eyes, before adding a few coats of FetishEYES Mascara and more of the highlighter on the lids, brow bone, and inner corners of the eyes for a “futuristic effect”.

To add a slight flush they used the Divine Blush in the sade ‘Nude Venus’, paired with even more highlighter and balm on the cheeks for a slight shimmer. The lips were kept sheer using the Lip Fetish: Sheer Colour Balm in ’Clear’.

Pat McGrath Lab

The hair and makeup was complimented by a matching, futuristic ambiance made up of a brightly lit sci-fi -esque set designed by architectural design team OMA and an accompanying eerie, dramatic techno track reminiscent (well predictive rather) of a not-so-scary alien disco party.

Per the brand this collection is “a commemoration of life and living — of the occasion of everyday affording importance to each moment.” By the look of it these clothes will be making corporate life a lot more exciting come fall, but in the meantime see below for all the products you’ll need to create the clean, minimalist glam to accompany your boss-mode outfits.

