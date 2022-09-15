During New York Fashion Week, stars arrived to the Big Apple to take in the Spring/Summer 2023 collections. This meant celebrities were out and about, grabbing coffee at your favorite neighborhood spot or attending a runway show near your apartment. In the process, you might’ve even had time to catch a look at their outfits. Lori Harvey, for example, attended the Michael Kors show in a standout gray tweed look. Sydney Sweeney, meanwhile, made an appearance at Tory Burch. On the final day of NYFW, Anne Hathaway, in a fringe dress, attended the Neiman Marcus cocktail party on Sept. 14.

Her fiery red frock for the Live Your Luxury cocktail event came straight from the Michael Kors Collection Spring/Summer 2023 runway (she also wore a coat from the label’s Fall 2022 collection to attend said show earlier that day). The dress had a timeless and contemporary feel, which felt very suitable for Hathaway’s classic style. The designer number was crafted from a knit material and featured fringe on the shoulders and hem. Along with the statement dress, she carried a coordinating Bvlgari Serpenti handbag. To complete the party-ready outfit, she slipped into a pair of PVC heels from Gianvito Rossi and wore a pair of oversized sunglasses. Hathaway attended the event alongside other notable names in the fashion industry, including fashion designer Prabal Gurung and celebrity stylist Erin Walsh.

Sansho Scott/BFA.com

(+) Michael Kors Spring/Summer 2023 JP Yim/Getty Images (+) Khaite INFO 1/2

If you want to get ahead of next year’s fashion trends, follow Hathaway’s lead by adding a fringe piece into your wardrobe. (The beloved style was seen all over the NYFW runways outside of just Michael Kors, including at Khaite.) Ahead, shop TZR’s top picks for incorporating the fun, swinging detail into your outfits. If you have a celebratory event to dress up for, the style makes for a great standout piece. But if you want to wear the trend in a more casual way, opt for staples like a fringe coat or shoe.

We may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.