Kristen Stewart, Kendall Jenner, & Rihanna All Love This $65 Sneaker

Ask any fashion or footwear pundit what they believe to be the most iconic sneaker, and you’d be hard-pressed to find someone who doesn’t automatically say “Chuck Taylors.” In its 100-plus year reign, the cult shoe has drummed up a fan base that knows no limits. Princess Diana, Kamala Harris, and the entire cast of Grease seem to agree: the shoe can be worn by anyone, for any occasion, across any sartorial era. All of this is reason enough to examine how celebrities style Converse sneakers today, which seems to differ entirely from person to person.

All stylish A-listers tend to have a few items they never stray from, which is what sets apart each of their All Star-sporting ensembles. For Bella Hadid, it’s her baggy trousers; for Kaia Gerber, her polished blazers. As for Rihanna’s outfit — an asymmetrical pleated skirt and a lacy bralette, plus a pair of black Chuck Taylor high-tops — it feels as relevant as it did over a decade, speaking to the singer’s supreme sartorial prowess. Everyone’s after entirely different colorways of the sneaker, too, which might be the encouragement you need to stray from classic white styles in favor of something fresh and exciting.

Are you ready to see all the imitable street style looks? If yes, keep scrolling to browse the best celeb outfits, Converse sneakers and all, below.

Yara Shahidi

Instead of wearing the classic Chuck Taylor All Stars, Shahidi opted for unconventional, see-through kicks from the Off-White x Converse collab — and teamed them with rainbow socks to make the shoes pop even more. She kept the rest of her outfit simple and wore a black skirt and a billowy white blouse on top, plus a yellow crossbody bag to finish the look.

Kristen Stewart

Stewart is a fan of flat footwear, and Converse sneakers are one of her all-time favorites. In the actor’s book, the shoe goes equally well with baggy jeans and tees as they do with red carpet-ready couture outfits. (Case in point: Stewart’s Chanel dress plus Converse sneakers look from the 69th Annual Cannes Film Festival.) The casual-chic pantsuit look, above, is one of the outfits she’s donned during her press tour for Spencer — and street style photos reveal that Stewart has been wearing this particular pair of gray Chuck Taylor All Stars for nearly a decade.

Olivia Rodrigo

For a day of adventuring while in London, the singer picked out a pair of Converse’s One Star Vintage Suede shoes and teamed it them with a pair of vintage Basquiat denim bottoms from the ‘90s-era Jean Paul Gaultier. On top, she wore a printed Marc Jacobs baby tee and layered a black Saks Potts Foxy coat on top for additional warmth. Lastly, she threw on a pair of rectangular sunnies with orange-tinted lenses to complete her OOTD.

Rihanna

Rihanna’s throwback Converse look feels as fresh and relevant today as it did a decade ago: While the singer’s lacy bra taps into the sultry dressing trend, her all-black Converse kicks give the outfit a casual, city-friendly flare. For an extra modern pop, swap a chiffon pleated skirt like RiRi’s for a sporty tenniscore number instead.

Kaia Gerber

Always one to wear a funky blazer when headed from here to there, Gerber’s velvet choice in this case was a perfect match for her navy high tops. She finished the look with a pair of cool blue stovepipe jeans.

Kendall Jenner

For one of her famous weekend sojourns into the woods, Jenner packed her parchment-hued Chuck Taylors. She wore them with a set of blue overalls and a bikini top underneath, plus her favorite claw clip.

Bella Hadid

True to form, Hadid paired her sky-blue Converse sneakers with a pair of boisterous trousers, which were stamped with Playboy covers. She went simple up top with a white long-sleeve shirt and accessorized with a Telfar tote.

Ana de Armas

Armas loves a long, floating skirt — which Ulla Johnson’s Cubism style played the part of perfectly. With Converses, the look splits the difference between sporty and feminine, all with the help of a basic white tee.