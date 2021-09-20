If there’s was one trend that stuck out like a sore thumb on Instagram during quarantine, it was undoubtedly matching knit sets. In fact, influencers and celebrities alike have been flocking to cult-favorite brands like Khaite and Christopher Esber for their two-piece fix. As it turns out, the pandemic staple is getting an elevated upgrade, according to the red carpet. Yes, the two-piece set trend at the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards proved the style is no longer just meant to be worn while lounging on the couch (read: consider it your next date night go-to).

On Sunday evening of September 19, Hollywood’s biggest names arrived in Los Angeles (and London!) pulling out all the stops with their fashion choices, and the two-piece set moments were no exception. For the buzzy style, some celebrities like Michaela Coel and Paulina Alexis went the bright route. Others, like The Crown’s Gillian Anderson, kept things more pared-back with a neutral color palette. This is your cue to snag a luxe two-piece set yourself as it clearly transition from work (pro tip: throw an oversized blazer over it) to dinner in a pinch.

For further indication that the two-piece set is poised to be the next going-out look, keep scrolling below to see all the styles that were displayed at the 2021 Emmys.

Paulina Alexis

Rich Fury/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Alexis’ outfit choice for the evening consisted of two trends — a two-piece set and a one-shoulder silhouette.

Michaela Coel

Rich Fury/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Coel decided on a neon yellow Christopher John Rogers set and finished off the joyful outfit with coordinating pumps.

Gillian Anderson

David M. Benett/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

While her ensemble might not have been super colorful, Anderson’s embellished set by Chloé was eye-catching nonetheless.

More to come...