If you want to know what’s in Donatella Versace’s personal closet, just look to Versace’s Fall/Winter 2022 runway show. From the liquid pants to the cinched-in corset dresses that debuted on the catwalk — they all resembled pieces you would see her wearing in real life. (One of the models even bore an uncanny resemblance to the designer.) This connection between a creator and their designs isn’t totally new, as every artist leaves an imprint of their sartorial vision in their collections. However, in this lineup, the Versace touch was a palpable energy that jumped off the runway.

The first look to come down was a demur, fluid black pantsuit set. Consider this the amuse bouche in the collection, if you will. The outfits that followed were more tantalizing as you took in the short hemlines and bright pops of fuchsia and cerulean blues. Models wore a mixture of micro skirts and hot pink mini dresses — a natural continuation of spring ‘22’s sensual dressing trend. All the garments hugged its wearer’s figure for a skin-tight appearance.

“Never shy or retiring, the Versace Woman for Fall/Winter 2022 has a powerful and seductive sense of mystery, shifting in and out of sight. With unapologetic certainty she fully owns her allure and knows exactly when to unleash her power,” read the show notes.

The overall spotlight, however, was heavily directed towards the Atelier Versace bustier, which came in all forms. (Gucci, too, recently gave its own sporty spin on the regencycore trend.) The fitted bodice appeared on cropped puffer jackets (a stand out IMO) and on long-sleeve crop tops. Corset boning details were worked into the middle section of houndstooth print dresses and silky slips. It model Gigi Hadid walked down the runway in a fiery red dress that featured the aforementioned sultry detail. According to the show notes, “the bustier can be seen both as forceful protective armor and overtly provocative, giving a sense of agency to the wearer.”

Elsewhere in the collection, a corset figure-hugging top was overlaid with strings of shimmery crystals — perhaps this could serve as your new going-out top? It was brilliantly styled with low-rise, baggy and glossy flared jeans. Bellbottoms seemed to be a favorite of Versace’s for the season as nearly every leather trouser, tailored work pants, and denim took on the blooming hemline. If you need confirmation that skinnies are still “out” for 2022, this is your signal.

As for the accessories, the seasonal presentation showcased Versace’s new Greca Goddess line of bags that harnessed the house’s culture of myth and luxury. (For those who need a brand history refresher here: Versace’s iconic logo is the head of Medusa, a Greek mythological figure. Gianni Versace reportedly chose this design after he recalled seeing it on some ruins in Reggio Calabria, an area he and his siblings used to play in.)

If you recall, last year, in a major move for Versace, it introduced a new monogram, the “La Greca,” which is a play on the label’s Greek Key pattern, in its Fall/Winter 2021 collection. For Fall 2022, you can catch this La Greca motif on the purses’ central gold hardware and chain shoulder straps. For example, the symbol appears across a hand-slip strap, shown below.

Daniele Venturelli/WireImage

Once you’ve fully taken in Versace’s latest collection, you’ll see that this lineup exudes confidence and power — just like Donatella Versace herself. Ahead, see more looks from the presentation and then invest in a bustier top, or two, once the pieces drop later this year. (TZR will keep you posted on the exact date.)

Daniele Venturelli/WireImage

