Hailey Bieber, Lizzo, & Olivia Wilde All Love This Unfussy Party Look

Olivia Wilde’s style is a treasure trove of repeat, no-fail combinations. One day, you may see her wear an ethereal, flirty frock. The next thing you know, she’s pairing a merch jacket with errand-friendly staples like jeans, Chelsea boots, and a canvas tote. The actor, filmmaker, and model likes to dabble in the current fashion trends, too — as evidenced by Wilde’s floral jumpsuit that she wore to Harry Styles’ birthday party on Tuesday. Her celebratory dinner hit the sweet spot between class and ease, making it an unfussy, occasion-appropriate option for those who want both comfort and style.

The multi-talented star celebrated her beau in London on Feb. 2, the day after Harry turned 28. Afterwards, she shared a series of photos from the candlelit dinner on her Instagram story, including a head-to-toe mirror selfie. The snap revealed Wilde’s full birthday dinner ensemble: “Jumpsuit of my dreams,” Wilde said in a caption and tagged the maker of her floral onesie, Kwaidan Editions. Her floral number appears to be an archival piece from the brand’s inaugural Spring/Summer 2019 collection, which also included a maxi dress and long-sleeve, turtleneck bodysuit in the same joyful print. Coincidentally, the brand reminisced on the aforementioned range on Instagram the week prior. (Kwaidan Editions floral patterns, particularly in yellowish-brown hues, remain its signature to this day.)

As of late, jumpsuits and catsuits have emerged as a major trend among Hollywood A-listers. Sandra Bullock, for instance, donned a glittery one-piece from Stella McCartney one-piece at The Unforgivable premiere. Hailey Bieber, too, pulled off a brilliant one-and-done look when she wore a velvety Saint Laurent catsuit for her 25th birthday party in November 2021. Wilde’s piece actually closely resembles the figure-hugging floral catsuits both Lizzo and Bieber wore for their 2021 Art Basel engagements. (FYI: Bieber and Wilde currently work with celebrity stylist Karla Welch, who likely recommended the essential to her clients.) In other words, there’s no better time to get your hands on a floral onesie.

Unfortunately, Wilde’s exact jumpsuit is currently sold out (although the brand is currently selling a medley of runway-worthy pieces from its most recent collections online). You can, however, recreate the celeb-approved floral look with one of the splurge-worthy styles, including a piece from the print maestro Dries Van Noten, below.

