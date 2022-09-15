As New York Fashion Week comes to a close, the spotlight is shifting across the pond to London — and the lineup of luxury fashion houses presenting this year deserve your attention. If you take a peek at the London Fashion Week schedule, you’ll be pleased to see tons of fan-favorites, including Dilara Fındıkoğlu, JW Anderson, ERDEM, Simone Rocha, and Rejina Pyo (a few brands, like Burberry and Raf Simons, opted out of showing in respect of the Queen). And while it’s always exciting to watch models strut down the catwalks, the five-day event also provides an opportunity to get inspired by Londoners’ street style.

What makes the fashion in the capital city unique is that it’s all about individuality and expressing yourself. According Alice Casely-Hayford, Content Director at Net-a-Porter, London’s “everything goes” approach to clothes is a result of the melting pot mentality. “What’s so exciting about London is that there is no one look,” she tells TZR. “London is home to people from such varied and rich backgrounds and I love seeing people proudly representing their different cultures and communities every day.”

In addition to the multi-cultural approach to styling, the city’s residents also have a particular affinity for cold-weather clothing as they use it to combat the dreary temps that tend to define their hometown. “Wellies and trench coats [are] definitely a part of the signature wardrobe here,” London-based stylist and personal shopper Bettina Looney says. But that’s not all they want to be known for. “London really has such a vast array of style,” she shares. “It’s so experimental and fun.”

Below, get the inside scoop from four fashion-minded London residents themselves on their go-to pieces — and shop the styles for yourself.

Rejina Pyo, Founder & Designer at Rejina Pyo

What is London style?

“London style is very free and about being true to one’s self. Everyone has a different sense of style and they seem to know what suits them. I love the diversity and individuality that shines through in London.”

What does every Londoner have in their wardrobe?

“Oversized shirts. They’re very easy and go with everything.”

Eve Ackroyd, Artist

What is London style?

“Londoners are great at being creative, and not worrying if they don't always get it right. Anything goes!”

What does every Londoner have in their wardrobe?

“Good trainers [sneakers] — we all do a lot of walking, and I wear mine into the ground walking the dog, or to and from the studio.”

Alice Casley-Hayford, Content Director at Net-a-Porter

What is London style?

“In London, people really feel free to be themselves authentically and it is so uplifting to see such idiosyncratic, expressive style on any street you walk down.”

What does every Londoner have in their wardrobe?

“A great pair of jeans. I live in my AGOLDE jeans over the weekend. They are so comfortable and make running after my one-year-old son very easy.”

Bettina Looney, Personal Shopper & Stylist

What is London style?

“London style is so diverse with an almost anything goes attitude towards fashion. I love the style here because it’s so experimental and fun, a city where you can truly express yourself through your clothing choices.”

What does every Londoner have in their wardrobe?

“An oversized tote bag that you can literally throw just about anything and everything in!”