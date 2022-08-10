Bella Hadid’s Latest New York City Outfit Foreshadows This Fall 2022 Trend

It’s never too early to start curating your wardrobe for the season ahead. In this case, it would be fall. If you start to get overwhelmed by all the sweaters to buy or the boots to add into your footwear collection, don’t worry. You can always turn to celebrity street style for inspiration. Case in point: Bella Hadid’s bomber jacket look, which tapped into one of the leading outerwear trends for autumn 2022. What’s more, the outfit vividly demonstrated how one can style the sporty piece for a night out in town.

In particular, Hadid and boyfriend Marc Kaman were spotted in New York City’s Lower East Side neighborhood on August 9. The model was photographed wearing a very “Bella” look, which consisted of a Tank Air black baby tee with cheeky ‘compassionate’ lettering on the front and a plaid gray skirt that hit above the knees. Despite the over-90-degree temperature on this scorching hot day, she teamed her pieces with a sleek black bomber jacket. This isn’t the first time Hadid stepped out in this outerwear. About a month ago, she was spotted wearing it ahead of Marc Jacobs’ Fall/Winter 2022 runway show.

The model then styled her look with a pair of knee-high Nike socks and square-toe heels. They supported the sporty vibe she was trying to channel. Lastly, the star accessorized with a chunky silver necklace, oval shades, and a black shoulder bag.

MEGA/GC Images

Gotham/GC Images

ICYMI, bomber jackets were all over the runways and street style during Fall/Winter 2022 fashion month, with labels like Prada and Raf Simons showing their high-fashion takes on the roomy, warm outerwear. Additionally the item is already popping up in street style looks from Copenhagen Fashion Week, which means the piece is about to be more omnipresent come autumn.

In order to get ahead of the trend curve, scoop one of the dark-hued bomber jackets similar to Hadid’s, ahead. Then, once fall rolls around, take after the stylish supermodel and wear it with everything from preppy skirts to distressed jeans.

We may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.