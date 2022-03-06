Here Are The Chicest, Most Affordable Fashion Trends You're Going To Start Seeing Everywhere

Incorporating fashion’s latest trends into your wardrobe requires paying attention, thinking ahead, and yes, spending money. Chances are, the more you like the way something looks, the more you can expect to pay for it. That’s why you need to check out the extraordinary looks below ASAP. Not only do they comprise the fashion trends you’re going to start seeing everywhere, but they’re among the chicest and most affordable iterations of said trends you can find.

These emerging styles — which include bright, bold colors (like of-the-moment green); cut-out dresses and tops; preppy-chic polos; “golfcore” mini skirts; and other Y2K-inspired looks — aren’t just trending, they’re set to become modern-day wardrobe staples. So, they won’t go out of style, but they will provide dependability that far exceeds their surprisingly low price tags. Plus, you’ll hardly have to wait to wear them. With two-day Amazon Prime shipping, you can start rocking these very-right-now styles well, right now.

It’s never a bad idea to invest in quality staples that will last you for years to come. But how about on-trend, modern essentials you’ll scarcely need to budget for? Those kinds of pieces aren’t mythical; they’re simply waiting for you below. Scroll on to discover them.

1 These Bright-Green, Block-Heeled Mules That Are Surprisingly Comfy Amazon The Drop Pattie High Block Heeled Mule Sandal $50 See On Amazon Wake up your shoe collection and add some pep to your step with these block heeled mules that combine two of the season’s hottest trends: bold colors and green. Featuring a subtle, croc-embossed pattern (though note that they also come in quilted and faux-suede varieties), these eye-catching shoes nail a look that’s both fun, and in spite of their reasonable $50 price tag, expensive. Don’t let the glamorous 3.5-inch heel deceive you, either. Reviewers on Amazon can’t get enough of how amazing they feel. “Comfortable height and fit and they go with just about everything from joggers to dresses,” one happy shopper raved. “[A] go-to shoe.” Available colors: 9

2 A Cotton V-Neck Polo That Exudes Preppy-Chic Polish Amazon Nautica Stretch Cotton Polo Shirt $25 See On Amazon Embrace another hot trend with this preppy-chic polo from Nautica. Tasteful design details give this timeless top a high-end look and feel, from its delicate button closure to its double slit hem to its contrasting cuffs and collar. The cotton blend V-neck fits just right, too — fitted but not too tight — and hits at the waist. Tuck it into a pleated tennis skirt for an elegant spin on sporty-chic style, or pair it with leggings and loafers to really channel vintage preppy vibes. Available colors: 14

3 This Best-Selling Mini Dress That Carried Bradshaw Would Love Amazon BTFBM Ruched Sleeveless Bodycon Dress $29 See On Amazon This Carrie Bradshaw-esque dress channels two super-hot fashion trends: the resurgence of the mini dress, and the brown-is-the-new-black trend. It’s the perfect piece to throw on and go when you have a date or plans with friends, but don’t have the time (or energy) to put together a whole look. Dress it down for the daytime with clean white sneakers, then style it with strappy heels and a baguette bag for a ‘90s-chic nighttime look. Available colors: 42

4 A Pair Of High-Waisted, Baggy Jeans That Epitomize Y2K Cool Amazon Ugerlov High Waist Relaxed Fit Jean $34 See On Amazon The ‘00s aren’t going anywhere, and baggy pants are about to be everywhere. Stay ahead of the trend with these wide-leg jeans. With a high waist, relaxed fit, and not just one, but five, pockets, the jeans hit right at the ankle and are made of an ultra-comfy cotton blend that’s stretchy, but won’t stretch out. There are six different washes to choose from, but for the price and practically infinite number of styling options you’re bound to get from them, you’ll probably end up hitting ‘add to cart’ on more than one pair. Style the must-have denim with a cropped spaghetti strap top, your favorite sneakers, and a belt bag for an ensemble that nails new millennium style. Available colors: 6

5 This Ribbed Middi Dress With On-Trend Cut-Outs Amazon Wild Meadow Long Sleeve Cutout Ribbed Midi Dress $31 See On Amazon Orange is another hot color you’ll be seeing everywhere, but this dress also nails the cut-out trend. “For being so simple, this dress is absolutely gorgeous,” one happy Amazon reviewer reported about this ribbed, long sleeve midi dress. “It’s very comfortable, breathable and easy to wear.” Precisely because it’s so comfy, the dress makes for the perfect wardrobe staple, but its clingy fit and unique, cut-out design allow you to transition it into a nighttime setting with zero effort — except maybe just a change of shoes — required. Available colors: 3

6 A Split-Hem Mini Skirt In The Style Hailey Bieber Loves Amazon WDIRARA Mini Workwear Skirt $27 See On Amazon Polished and prim enough to wear to the office (it does have “workwear” in its name, after all), but versatile enough to let loose for happy hour — especially when paired with baggy jacket and loafers à la Hailey Bieber — this mini is about to become your new best friend. It’s made of a soft and stretchy fabric that feels amazing against your skin, but features a cropped length and fit that lets you show some, too. With a zipper closure in back and a sultry side split in front, the skirt comes in over 20 colors, patterns, and textures that’ll have you stocking up. Available colors: 25

7 The Timeless Pearl Earrings That Are Making A Comeback Amazon Anne Klein Drop Earrings $14 See On Amazon Pearls — or pearlcore, as the trend is being called — are back, baby. And while these dangly drop earrings may be à la mode, they’re also completely timeless: you’ll be wearing them for decades to come. From a respected jewelry brand at a surprisingly low price, they feature faux-pearl drops, a gold tone chain, and exquisite crystal studs that gleam when they catch the light just right.

8 These Soft, Stretchy Stirrup Pants So You Can Channel Rihanna’s Style In Comfort Amazon Allegra K Stirrup Leggings $21 See On Amazon Bored with your leggings? Channel Rihanna and just add stirrups. Made of ultra-soft cotton and spandex, this pair retains everything you expect from the tried-and-true wardrobe staple — a slim fit, flexible stretch, and high, elastic waistband — but features cut-out straps at the foot that give it an on-trend vibe. When worn with sneakers, the leggings are ready to take on even your most high-intensity workouts, but can totally do a 180 and serve a fierce, retro-inspired going-out look when paired with stilettos or kitten heels, as seen on Victoria Beckham. Available colors: 11

9 A Comfy Jumpsuit In The Season’s Hottest Color Amazon Amazon Essentials Studio Terry Fleece Jumpsuit $22 See On Amazon Pretty amazing that this terry-fleece jumpsuit , which comes in a very on-trend green, is going for less than $25. Featuring an elegant scoop neckline, elastic drawstring waist, and slightly stretchy, terry-knit fabric, the chic one-piece comes in 15 solid colors and boasts an excellent 4.6-star rating on Amazon. “It’s so comfortable,” one of its hundreds of fans on Amazon observed. “The fabric has a lot of stretch so it never feels too tight.” Alternate wearing it with woven flats, sneakers, and a pair of Docs to achieve completely different, but equally stylish, looks every time. Available colors: 15

10 These Chunky White Sneakers That Go With Everything Amazon Soda Double Deck Fashion Sneakers $40 See On Amazon Platform sneakers are once again experiencing a resurgence — and these sneakers are vaguely reminiscent of something your favorite Spice Girl might’ve worn, but with an elevated, modern twist. Featuring a 1.25-inch heel that’ll give you some added height without the discomfort, these on-trend kicks come with squishy cushioned insoles, and come in eight other colors and styles, including gingham, tie-dye, and camo. Available colors: 9

11 A Flowy, Stunning Dress That Screams Cottagecore Vibes Amazon R.YIposha Ruffled Half Sleeve Flowy Dress $37 See On Amazon For an updated take on the cottagecore trend, opt for this flowy maxi dress. With its pleated ruffles, prairie-chic square neckline, and fitted half sleeves, the dress exudes a storybook elegance that’s sure to garner compliments wherever you go. The smocked bust and high elastic waist give the dress its shape, while the subtly dotted cotton fabric makes it feel and look luxurious. Choose from over 25 colors, including neutrals and pastels, or just admit that you’re going to need a few. Available colors: 28

12 A Pair Of Comfy Cargo Pants — Because They’re Back In Style Amazon Libin Cargo Joggers $28 See On Amazon Like baggy jeans and platform sneakers, cargo pants are once again popular. But this pair, while being stylish, also takes the functional aspect to a whole new level. Featuring five pockets and a soft, quick-dry fabric that effectively shields you from UV rays, the high-waisted joggers are just as practical as they are on-trend. For less than $35, they’re worth snagging in more than one utilitarian-inspired color, like the silver-green pictured. And how chic are those ribbed ankle cuffs? Available colors: 12

13 This Mini Nylon Shoulder Bag That Looks Vintage But Feels Fresh Amazon YIKOEE Nylon Shoulder Bag $17 See On Amazon This nylon shoulder bag looks like it was plucked straight off of your favorite ‘90s sitcom or romcom and onto your shoulder. Still, even though it nods to a decade fashion simply can’t get enough of, between its petite size and nylon fabric, the on-trend shoulder bag still exudes a modern edge, especially when you snag it in classic black (pictured). Hard to believe you can snag it for less than $20 on Amazon. Available colors: 7

15 A Ruffled Mini Skirt That Feels Both Nostalgic & Timeless Amazon Alelly High Waist Ruffle Skirt $24 See On Amazon Ringing up at less than $25, this tiered, ruffled mini skirt comes in over 30 cute prints and features an adjustable drawstring waist for maximum comfort. Pair it with a cropped sweetheart top like the one pictured to achieve a sultry, prairie-chic aesthetic that turns heads wherever you go, or juxtapose it with edgy, knee-high boots to embrace one of this season’s hottest styles. Available colors: 35

16 This Fierce Cut-Out Top With Statement-Making Split Cuffs Amazon SheIn Slim Fit Cut Out Shirt $26 See On Amazon Everyone loves a cut-out — especially lately, with the style being all the rage — and you’ll especially love flaunting one in this chic, long-sleeve blouse. An open, asymmetrical shoulder and split cuffs give this otherwise basic black top an edgy elegance that seems way more luxe than its less-than-$30 price point suggests. Made of a soft and stretchy cotton-blend fabric, the top will make every pair of bottoms you style it with look a little more sultry. Available colors: 17

17 Another Chic Way To Embrace The Resurgence Of Pearls Amazon BABEYOND Imitation Pearl Necklace $10 See On Amazon This handmade choker is made of imitation pearls, but they’re so high-quality, no one would ever guess they’re not real. You’ll hardly believe it — or that the necklace cost a mere $10 (seriously) on Amazon — yourself. Ideal for any occasion and everyday wear, whether you use it to amp up the preppy vibes or set off a cool band T-shirt, this is one piece you won’t regret adding to your jewelry collection. Choose from a variety of pearl sizes, like the dainty 6-millimeter beads pictured.

18 These Slouchy Overalls With A “Gorpcore” Vibe Amazon Lncropo Overalls $25 See On Amazon For a look that’s practically identical to what every Scandinavian cool girl’s serving on Insta right now, get these baggy, wide legged overalls (they’re also a perfect embodiment of the “gorpcore” trend). Available in five classic, understated colors at just $25 each, the minimalist overalls feature a wide leg that can be rolled up for even more of a laidback vibe and go with practically any style of top, from classic white tees to ‘90s-chic sports bras. The roomy side pockets and knotted straps only up the luxe-seeming vibe of this comfy linen jumpsuit. Seriously, what’s not to love? Available colors: 18

19 A Pleated Tennis Skirt That Serves Chic Vibes On & Off The Court Amazon Werena Pleated Tennis Skirt $25 See On Amazon At this point, no one is immune to the athletic skirt craze, and it’s astounding that this pleated best-seller is going for just $25 on Amazon. This preppy-chic charmer is actually a skort — with a frilled, pleated hem on the outside and pocketed shorts lining the inside — and features a high, elastic waistband that creates a smooth, fitted look. Plus, the pockets: There’s an upper-left pocket that’s tailor made for your golf or tennis ball, an upper-right pocket designed for your smart phone, and a tiny zippered pocket for your credit card. Wear it to play sports, sure — but don’t forget that the golfcore trend is going strong, so it can bring you to post-workout cocktails, too. Available colors: 18

20 A Satin, Cowl Neck Midi Dress That Clings To Your Curves Amazon xxxiticat Cowl Neck Satin Midi Dress $21 See On Amazon Whether you’re headed out for a moonlight stroll on the beach or the party of the summer, make a statement in this sultry midi dress, which channels on-trend, ‘90s-chic vibes. Made of a soft satin material that might as well be real silk, this form-fitting dress features a cowl neck in the front and a low scoop in the back that playfully toe the line between edgy and elegant. The adjustable spaghetti straps only amp up its comfort factor. Available in 25 colors, this is one of those essential night-out dresses that’s meant to be bought in multiples. Available colors: 25

21 The Trendiest Bag Of The Moment — & It’s Surprisingly Affordable Amazon JW PEI 90s Shoulder Bag $34 See On Amazon JW Pei’s croc-embossed baguette bag is the bag of the moment — so who would have guessed that you can buy it on Amazon for less than $35? Channeling the ‘90s-inspired shoulder bag trend, this statement-maker can be worn with everything in your closet, from fuzzy turtlenecks to leather blazers, to provide an interesting contrast. Obviously, it pairs perfectly with mini dresses, too. Available colors: 8

22 An Approachable Way To Dip Your Toes Into The Corset Trend Amazon Modegal Strapless Bustier Corset Top $34 See On Amazon There’s never been a more accessible way to get in on the Regencycore/corset trends than with this strapless bustier top. Backless, cropped, and semi-sheer, the on-trend top features a ruched, mesh fabric and fishbone stitching for an aesthetic that’s simultaneously romantic and fierce. Available in 16 pretty colors, this is also one of those rare tops that’s specifically designed to fit and complement larger cup sizes. There’s so much to love here, the fact that it’s a best-seller is absolutely no surprise. Available colors: 16

23 This Classic Baseball Cap That Adds A Casual-Cool Touch To Any Outfit Amazon U.S. Polo Assn. Adjustable Baseball Hat $16 See On Amazon Here’s a simple (and utilitarian) way to embrace the preppy trend. Made of 100% cotton, this classic cap features a sun-resistant curved brim, a flexible buckle closure in the back, and the brand’s signature logo embroidered in front. Choose from an array of 14 colors to land on a look that combines golfcore-chic vibes with a prep-school polish, or use it to juxtapose a floor-skimming leather trench. Perfect for beach days, too. Available colors: 14

24 A Pretty Satin Blouse That Channels ‘70-Style In A Fresh, Modern Way Amazon IN'VOLAND Plus Size Satin Button Down $27 See On Amazon It’s the subtle details — from the turned-down collar to its chic, square-shoulder design — that give this timeless satin button-down its unmistakable air of sophistication. At the same time, it channels stylish ‘70s vibes — the final aesthetic all depends on how you style it. Available in six rich, distinctive colors, this blouse elevates whatever bottoms you pair them with (jeans, leggings, skirts of any length) for a look that ranges from casual elegance to flawless, buttoned-up polish. Plus, the silk-imitation fabric is so soft, and so convincing, you can safely remain the only one who knows it's not real. Between that and the fact that you paid less than $30 on Amazon, it’s a pretty fun secret to keep. Available colors: 6

25 These Cropped, Paper Bag Waist Pants With A Devoted Following Amazon GRACE KARIN Cropped Paper Bag Waist Pants with Pockets $28 See On Amazon The paper bag waist isn’t just having a moment, it’s manifesting in every variety possible and infiltrating closets everywhere. You’re better off for it, too — especially if you snag these cropped, paper bag waist pants — with pockets — in this on-trend, sage-green color. With over 20 colors to choose from and thousands of positive reviews on Amazon, these versatile trousers are an absolute must-have. Available colors: 21

26 20 Colorful, Chunky Rings (For Under $15) That’ll Make You A Little Nostalgic Amazon AIDSOTOU Colorful Acrylic Rings (Set of 20) $12 See On Amazon Look familiar? This exuberant collection of colorful, acrylic rings pays tribute to the whimsical baubles that adorned every one of your fingers when you were first experimenting with jewelry, but with an elevated approach that’ll earn plenty of compliments and nods of approval from your grown-up peers. The vintage-inspired, resin rings feature pretty rhinestones that were placed by hand, so no two are exactly alike, as well as a range of chunky styles and bold, transparent colors. Best of all? You get 20 for just $12. Fun!

27 A Pretty Puff Sleeve-Blouse In Of-The-Moment Bright Green Amazon SheIn Puff Sleeve Blouse $26 See On Amazon ‘80s- and ‘90s-inspired puff-sleeve styles are experiencing a resurgence, but this top makes wearing the trend feel a lot more approachable. Better yet? It also embraces the season’s bright color and green trends (though it comes in a rainbow of other colors, as well). With each one ringing up at less than $30 on Amazon, there’s no reason not to stock up on more than one, especially considering how versatile these goes-with-anything blouses are. Available colors: 44

28 This Pair Of Preppy-Chic Mary Janes — For Less Than $30 Amazon Rekayla Round Toe Mary Jane Shoes $28 See On Amazon These days, no footwear collection is complete without a pair of Mary Janes — a style adored by Zoe Kravitz and The Zoe Report’s own editors. You can snag a pair for less than $30, thanks to these retro-inspired flats that come in five classic colors (black, brown, white, gray, and pink) and feature an elegant rounded toe. A cushioned, latex footbed and slip-resistant sole make these classic Mary Janes feel just as luxe as they look. Better hit ‘add to cart’ ASAP. Available colors: 5

29 The Surfer-Chic Shell Necklace That’s Essential For Summer Amazon CENAPOG Cowrie Shell Choker Necklace $9 See On Amazon Embrace this summer’s hottest jewelry trend with this surfer-chic shell choker (immortalized on the beaches of Hawaii, and most recently seen on Zendaya in a superbowl ad). Whether you wear it alone or layered with other gold jewelry, with a bikini or a sundress, it’ll instantly add a tropical-cool touch to any warm-weather ensemble.

30 A Show-Stopping Jumpsuit That’s Less Than $40 Amazon Verdusa Off Shoulder Ruffle High Waist Jumpsuit $37 See On Amazon An understated V-neckline and off-the-shoulder flounce give this high-waisted, ankle-length jumpsuit a touch of graceful flair. Made of a comfy, slightly stretchy, cotton-spandex material, the skinny-leg one-piece zips on the side and comes in seven solid colors that range from classic to bold. “All I can say is wow,” one of over 1,000 shoppers who gave the jumpsuit a perfect, five-star rating on Amazon marveled. “Hugged my curves nicely … and for the price, it’s a no-brainer.” Right? Available colors: 7

31 This Delightful Bamboo Handle Bag That’s Made To Soak Up The Sun Amazon Samuel Bamboo Basket Handbag $38 See On Amazon This little basket bag is about to have a major impact on your summer style; it also happens to be one of the season’s hottest bag trends. Made of straw and 100% bamboo, the bag’s natural aesthetic is not only unique, but surprisingly versatile, too. Whether you’re rocking it at the beach or an upscale outdoor affair (styling it with a patterned handkerchief like the one pictured definitely amps its luxe factor), this chic bag — which is roomy and durable enough to carry all of your warm-weather essentials — is bound to catch notice wherever you go. Be amazed, even, at its uncanny ability to outshine every designer bag in its vicinity. Pretty impressive for an accessory that rings up at less than $40.

32 A Charming, Off-The-Shoulder Mini Dress Lined With Ruffles Amazon ROSIANNA Plus Size Off Shoulder Dress $32 See On Amazon How delightful is this off-the-shoulder mini dress? Available in classic black and three cheerful colors like the on-trend, bright green pictured, it’s made of a comfy, slightly stretchy fabric that’ll have you looking and feeling amazing for any formal, sunny-weather event. A ruffled-off-the shoulder top and matching ruffled hem give the dress its allure, while the high, fitted waistline provide a glamorous and shapely silhouette. Though it looks every bit as well made as its dry-clean-only counterparts, the dress is machine-washable and rings up at less than $35. Available colors: 4

33 The Classic Bootcut Yoga Pants That Are Once Again Popular Amazon ODODOS Bootcut Yoga Pants $25 See On Amazon Flared yoga pants are back, and they’re about to be everywhere. You can get in on the trend for a mere $25 with these bootcut leggings. Featuring a four-way stretch fabric and high elastic waist, these pants are designed to keep you comfy and cool; they’ve also amassed over thousands of positive ratings on Amazon and come in an incredible selection of colors and patterns. Whether you’re wearing them to work or to workout, these versatile pants have you covered. There’s even a hidden pocket in the waistband to hold your tiniest essentials. What’s not to love? Available colors: 47

34 A Silky Cowl Neck Cami That’s Made For All Seasons Amazon TOUTOUAI Cowl Neck Satin Cami $17 See On Amazon Here’s another way to embrace this season’s green color trend. At just $17, this cowl neck cami is well worth stocking up on so you can wear the style all year long — though it’s a summer staple, it wears perfectly under blazers when you’re headed to the office in the fall. Featuring adjustable spaghetti straps and a soft, satin fabric that feels every bit as luxurious as it looks, this exquisite cami is one piece you’ll find yourself reaching for again and again. Available colors: 12

35 The Ubiquitous Leopard Skirt That’s Still A Wardrobe Staple Amazon Soowalaoo High Waist Leopard Midi Skirt $29 See On Amazon There are some trends that never go away — like this leopard midi skirt, which has been everywhere the past couple of years, and shows no signs of going away. (Animal print is also, once again, a super-hot trend this season.) Simple and comfy enough to pass for casual, but with a soft, rich texture that looks and feels just like silk, this satin skirt can be styled with everything from black bodysuits and strappy sandals in the summer, to chunky sweaters and booties in the fall. Available colors: 12

36 These Chunky White Sneakers That Look *Way* More Expensive Than They Are Amazon LUCKY-STEP Chunky Sneakers $39 See On Amazon White sneakers have become almost as indispensable a wardrobe staple as a white tee. And for less than $40, you can incorporate the modern-day classic into your wardrobe with these chunky, lace-up trainers that channel “gorpcore” style. Made of 100% vegan leather, they feature an on-trend platform heel that’s 1.5 inches high, a tenacious rubber sole, and padded footbed that’ll keep you going all day long. The fact that they ring up at less than $40 should seal the deal. Available sizes: 6 — 10

37 The Comfy, High-Waisted Biker Shorts You Need In Your Closet ASAP Amazon BALEAF High Waist Biker Shorts $20 See On Amazon You can always use another pair of bike shorts — especially if they’re as chic, affordable, and highly rated as these. Soft, stretchy, and moisture-wicking, these high-waisted compression shorts will keep you comfy and dry on your daily run or at the gym, but they’re also a modern-day fashion staple — channel Princess Diana and pair them with an oversized crewneck and ankle-length white socks, or dress them up in one of these fashion-girl-approved ways. Featuring a wide waistband and convenient side pockets that are big enough to hold your phone, these best-selling shorts, which currently boast over 45,000 five-star Amazon ratings, are an absolute must-have. Available colors: 40

38 A Gorgeous, Glittering Clutch That Embodies The Party Bag Trend Amazon Mogor Triangle Bling Clutch $14 See On Amazon “Party bags” are another hot handbag trend to embrace this year — and this unique, blinged-out clutch definitely falls into that category. Made of glittering, eye-catching rhinestones — which the brand notes look spectacular under house or club lights — the petite, peach-shaped clutch is just big enough to hold your going-out essentials like lipstick and keys (and yep, your smartphone), and features a dainty strap to keep it secure on the dance floor. Pair it with your fave LBD or your finest gala attire and prepare to sparkle.

39 This Functional Golf Shirt That Nails This Season’s Preppy Trend Amazon Soneven Golf Shirt $26 See On Amazon This athletic pullover is just the thing to keep you cool and focused when you’re out on the green perfecting your putt — or when you’re simply in the mood to channel some sporty, golf-chic vibes. Featuring a preppy-chic lapel, comfy flatlock seams, and moisture-wicking technology that’ll keep you dry for any high-intensity activity, the top also boasts UPF 50+ sun protection to keep you comfy and cool all day. Pair it with joggers, leggings, or a pleated tennis skirt to really ace the look. Available colors: 20

40 This Faux-Leather Blazer For A Polished, But Edgy, Vibe Amazon Ynocfri Faux Leather Blazer $37 See On Amazon Back from the early ’00s and headed straight for your closet, this faux-leather blazer is one of the year’s hottest trends you need to try now. Its subtle but expensive-looking details, from its turned-down collar to the roomy pockets, make its lightweight, but durable PU leather pass for the real thing. No one will guess you paid less than $40 on Amazon to achieve such on-trend Y2K glamour. Choose from five chic colors — including a stunning cherry red and classic black, pictured — and be amazed at the limitless looks you can achieve with this chic, goes-with-anything essential. Available colors: 5

41 A Pretty Puff-Sleeve Top That’s Surprisingly Comfy & Soft Amazon Amazon Essentials Classic-Fit Long Sleeve Button Down Poplin Shirt $25 See On Amazon Whether you want to channel this season’s preppy vibe or golfcore trend, you’re going to need a classic cotton button-down like this one. (It’s also timeless, great for work, and an essential layering piece.) Tuck it into denim cutoffs in the summer, wear it loose over a pair of bike shorts, style it under a V-neck sweater and pair it with a mini skirt... the on-trend styling options are endless. Available colors: 13

42 These Chunky Mules With A Trendy Platform Heel Amazon Trary Chunky High Heel Mules $33 See On Amazon Another one of this season’s most ubiquitous trends? Chunky platform mules. And this pair is an affordable (and comfortable) way to incorporate the look into your day-to-day style. That chunky block heel could not be more on trend, but it also, along with the slip-resistant rubber sole, is designed to keep you stable and poised while you walk. Made of a durable, faux-leather material that looks just like the real thing (there’s a gorgeous artificial suede option as well) these slides are so chic, no one will guess you scored them on Amazon — or that you paid less than $40 for them. Available colors: 4

43 A Quilted Dickies Bomber Jacket At An Unbeatable Price Amazon Dickies Plus Size Quilted Bomber Jacket $34 See On Amazon Now this is a steal. Featuring a quilted water-resistant fabric and a ribbed hem, collar, and cuffs (plus two welted pockets in front), this on-trend bomber from Dickies rings up at just $35 — way less than you’d expect from the heritage workwear brand. Though it’s made of a comfy, lightweight fabric, the insulating jersey liner is designed to keep you as toasty as possible. No wonder it’s earned an impressive 4.6-star rating on Amazon. “My biggest ‘wow’ for this coat is the warmth,” one happy shopper reported. “[It’s] almost as warm as my peacoat!” Available colors: 6

44 Another Y2K-Chic Party Bag To Add To Your Collection Amazon YIKOEE Rhinestone Evening Bag $20 See On Amazon Here’s another cute party bag to add to your collection of Y2K-inspired shoulder bags. Adorned with tiny rhinestones and sold in three colors (silver, gold, and black), this small bag is surprisingly roomy and perfect for nights out, or for adding a fun, dressy touch to an otherwise casual look. Available colors: 3