So Long Tennis Outfits, This Year Ushers In The Golfcore Aesthetic

If you feel the urge to slip into sporty, athle-chic attire come summer, you’re not alone. Many people do so, too, judging by the way tennis skirts and dresses overtook the athleisure market by storm last year. This season, however, it’s the golfcore fashion trend that will transcend beyond the country clubs and into your everyday wardrobe. “[This trend] will be a key style driver for spring/summer 2022, as noted across more casual and fashion-led styling,” WGSN’s Senior Retail Editor Sidney Morgan-Petro tells TZR. “We’ll also see more offerings for the traditional golfer as outdoor activities continue to uptick.”

The interest in golf fashion can be attributed to several factors, including the fact that more people, especially women, are playing. Several companies, for example, are trying to make the game more accessible to those who don’t belong to a traditional country club or attend summer golf camps. “I like the democratic approach taken by Whim for their activations that encourage people of all walks of life and levels of experience to pick up and play,” says Morgan-Petro. (The last Whim Golf Club pop-up event took place in Los Angeles in June 2021 and offered over 5,000 visitors from all backgrounds to pick up a club and play for free.) For others, golfing has become a socially distance-appropriate activity to pass the time with. Once you pick up the sport, it’s only natural to purchase and wear the appropriate gear.

For women, especially, they want to incorporate their own personal style into their ensembles. Rachelle Williams and Hayden Shoffner of Byrdie Golf Social Wear (whose grandmothers introduced them to the game), for instance, noticed how, while on the course, many female players would experiment with adding little fashion details to their outfits — be it a gold chain Chanel belt or a bright red lipstick to play up a fiery red glove. Thus came the idea for their brand: To create style-forward yet sporty attire that feels appropriate on the course and can easily take you to afternoon tea or cocktail hour afterwards.

“For us, golfcore is a lifestyle choice that follows you on and off the course,” the duo tells TZR. “We agree that having a performance-forward fabric is important — but we also offer high-quality cotton pieces that [will make you] feel like you are wearing a coveted piece from your grandmother’s wardrobe.” Accessories like caps, visors, and gloves can also bring your outfit to life.

“The pandemic created the highest female golfing rate in history, which means with more women at the helm, we are able to give tenniscore a run for its money,” adds Morgan-Petro. (According to MSNBC, the shift in more women players can be attributed to milder weather and pandemic-related interest in outdoor sports.) Morgan-Petro suggests fashion-conscious players look to labels like Kenny Flowers and Jayebird Golf, too, for more attire options as golf fashion is typically dominated by menswear. Moreover, major fashion labels like Ralph Lauren, Tory Sport, and Lacoste are now offering golf-inspired clothes, signaling that the trend is poised to enter mainstream fashion.

You’ll notice golfcore fashion in the current market evolved from ‘80s-inspired country club prep — think polo and rugby shirts, windbreakers, vests, and skorts that all incorporate delectable pastel hues. Young designers are fusing the traditional sportswear tropes with fashion aesthetics commonly seen in street style. Morgan-Petro cites labels like Whim Golf and Eastside Golf, which are subverting collegiate looks with streetwear attributes — think sweatshirts, track jackets, and beanies adorned with golf-adjacent prints and lettering. Seattle-based label Bogey Boys has also experienced a rise in popularity, as it recently opened its first-ever flagship store and has partnered with Nordstrom. Bogey Boys’ offerings combine retro and contemporary elements in men’s golf ready-to-wear. (The brand currently does not offer womenswear options.)

The more traditional prep elements from the late 20th century, which continue to thrive, include collared tops, slacks, sweater vests, dress shorts, and dresses. And though you might be tempted to wear on-trend golf looks everywhere, you’ll still want to be mindful of where you play and the dress codes. Privately owned establishments usually employ stricter rules (e.g. sweatshirts, hoodies, or jeans are off-limits), whereas municipal courses are typically more lax with their fashion regulations.

Are you ready to take on the emerging golfcore trend? If yes, scroll on to discover and shop TZR’s favorite sporty picks.

