You Only Need Two Staple Pieces For Hailey Bieber’s Classy Bralette Look

In recent years, bralettes have become increasingly embraced as standalone tops. Both the fashion set and celebrities alike have been putting their own spin on the lingerie-inspired fashion trend by adding accessories and staple separates. Gabrielle Union has been known to pair her bralette with a two-piece suit as part of an edgy all-black look. And Jennifer Lopez loves to accessorize her top with countless necklaces. The most recent celebrity to don the trend is Hailey Bieber, whose bralette outfit was as chic (and easy to emulate) as they come.

On Feb. 2, Bieber invited singer and dancer Normani as a guest on her recurring Who’s In My Bathroom YouTube series. For this episode, the two dined on crab and champagne in the model’s bathroom. For the casual yet elevated event, Bieber looked every bit the part of a sophisticated host thanks to her sleek pony and oversized blazer from Dries Van Noten. However, the most striking piece from her monochromatic outfit was the lace-trimmed Orseund Iris Bralette peeking out from her outerwear. Ironically, the shade was in dark khaki and coordinated perfectly with her trousers — also from the same brand.

When it comes to bralettes, this three-piece bra, blazer, and pants combo is actually an overall fave among celebs and designers. The beauty of it is likely its ease in execution. All three pieces are likely hanging in your closet right now, making it easy to throw together. If you want to tone down the trio for a more casual fit, wear the bralette under a relaxed half-buttoned shirt and pair it with high-waisted jeans.

(+) YouTube (+) YouTube (+) YouTube INFO 1/3

However, if Bieber’s outfit is more your style, get started on your own iteration by shopping the selections, below.

We only include products that have been independently selected by TZR’s editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.