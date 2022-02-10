Rihanna doesn’t follow the trends — she sets them. Take, for example, her thigh-skimming miniskirts, which she craftily wore months before the trend officially set in. Or, her love for wearing heels with sweats, an unexpected but masterful combo. Ever since the singer announced her pregnancy, her fans have kept a watchful eye on the star to see if her style will change and thus far, it’s remained as on trend as ever. As proof, Rihanna wore stirrup leggings for a recent outing in Beverly Hills. She subsequently shared the swanky OOTD pic, captured by Miles Diggs, a celebrity photographer, on her Instagram page. This further heightened the interest around her flirty maternity look.

To start, Rihanna demonstrated her fashion prowess by way of a black lace-up turtleneck cardigan from Jean Paul Gaultier. Then, she topped it off with a matching black zip-up jacket from WARDROBE.NYC x Carhartt for extra warmth. Now to the show-stopping piece: A pair of black, high-rise stirrup leggings from The Attico. Her pants were not only stylish but, most importantly, stretchy enough to accommodate the mom-to-be’s growing baby bump.

She finished off the look with a duo of sleek accessories: Balenciaga’s Swift oval frames and a pair of Jimmy Choo Saeda pointy-toe pumps. For jewelry, she picked out her favorite antique cut diamond ring from Briony Raymond, which she wore at least 13 times since November 2021. (RiRi is a big fan of the New York City-based private fine jeweler and owns several pieces from the brand, including a jumbo-sized zodiac medallion that she also wears nonstop.)

Diggzy/Shutterstock

The stirrup pants trend isn’t a complete novelty, although it did experience a strong resurgence in fashion as of late. Victoria Beckham, for instance, wore and re-wore a nearly identical pair of black stirrup leggings from her namesake brand several times throughout 2018 and 2019. Celebs like Karlie Kloss and Adele also gave the nostalgic ‘80s bottoms a try in 2021. (Kloss wore hers for a day while running errands in New York City while Adele dressed up the athleisure-inspired bottoms with a pair of Manolo Blahnik pumps and a Lady Dior bag for a dinner date at Nobu Malibu.)

Beckham wearing black stirrup leggings in 2019. Ricky Vigil/GC Images/Getty Images

Rihanna’s exact pair of leggings is still available to shop, below. For those who aren’t fully ready to commit to RiRi’s look just yet, not to worry. Instead, try a similar, under-$30 option from Zara or a moderately priced stretchy pair from LESET, ahead.

We only include products that have been independently selected by TZR’s editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.