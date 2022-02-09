As far as footwear trends go, you can always count on platform sneakers for a good time. They lend a boost of height, obviously, and also feel a tad more exciting and expressive than your everyday trainers. “Sneakers are never not going to be a trend, it’s more a question of which sneakers will be trending,” THE YES Creative Director Taylor Tomasi Hill observes. “After a long stretch at the top of the leaderboard, normcore dad sneakers are giving way to cooler platform sneakers.” It’s true — while the Nike Monarchs and New Balance 530s of the world will never go out of style, per se, if you’re curious as to which sneaker will be taking off in 2022, all signs point to platforms, beginning with the Spring/Summer 2022 runways.

Hedi Slimane introduced the silhouette in the Celine Spring 2022 collection. The combination of the all-white palette paired with a bold platform (available to buy in early March) is incredibly fresh and wearable, and ties back to Vince Chief Creative Officer Caroline Belhumeur’s pillars for a strong platform sneaker. “Simplicity and quality are key,” she shares. “A modern platform sneaker is timeless and versatile. It should have perfect proportions and a sleek silhouette.”

You don’t have to wait for warm weather to dive right into this trend. Belhumeur’s approach for styling platform sneakers in the colder months is with a pair of ultra-soft cashmere socks; and in the spring, wear with lightweight colorful socks or sans socks. Below, check out the various interpretations of platform sneakers for the seasons ahead and choose from options that range from household names like Converse and Vans to luxury designers like Khaite, Alexander McQueen, and Gucci.

Slide-On

Khaite

As Belhumeur noted, a simple and sleek platform sneaker will always feel modern. Khaite’s Ludlow silhouette is a strong example of a pared-back aesthetic with its streamlined high-top design and slip-on style.

Chunky Platform

If your personal style doesn’t quite match up with minimalism, you might be interested to know that bold options abound at the moment. Coincidentally, chunky platform sneakers also feel at home with the revived Y2K (aka ‘Hot Aughts’) moment that’s sweeping the scene. There are several styles — like this splashy McQueen pair — that will go quite nicely with a nostalgic wardrobe.

Classics With a Twist

Take your love of sneaker giants like Converse and Nike and switch into a pair featuring a platform silhouette. It has all of the recognition that comes with an iconic shoe, but with the added appeal of something slightly unexpected.

Gum Sole

Gum sole detailing lends your platform sneakers a subtle amount of contrast while still feeling versatile enough to wear with anything. Style with your denim and slacks while it’s still cold and switch to day dresses and midi skirts for spring.

Canvas Top

There are few sneaker types more comfortable than a canvas top, and when paired with a platform sole, the look is equal parts casual and statement-making.