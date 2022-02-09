This Is How Zendaya Wears The Seashell Jewelry Trend That'll Dominate Summer

Aside from watching the Super Bowl and waiting for the halftime show, the commercials that air in between also capture people’s attention. The advertisements have become iconic for their cinematographic quality, unpredictability, and featured celebrity guests. Just imagine your favorite star popping up in a one-minute video while wearing a splendid array of clothes and accessories. That’s precisely what happened with Zendaya’s outfit for her Super Bowl ad. In the quick clip, which will officially run on Feb. 13, she wore whimsical beach attire complete with tons of seashell jewelry.

Squarespace (a website building company) revealed its Super Bowl campaign starring Zendaya on Feb. 9. The ad revolves around the classic tongue twister “Sally sells seashells.” The actor plays the role of Sally, an entrepreneur who is trying to grow her seashell selling business. Zendaya changes into various beach outfits adorned with this motif and pearls throughout the video — even her hair has the chicest pearl pins. The most eye-catching pieces in her attire was her jewelry. She honed in on three of 2022’s buzziest jewelry trends: pearlcore, beads, and hoops. She wore seashell-themed chunky statement necklaces, pearl hoop earrings, and beaded belt chains with every outfit.

The exact brands that Zendaya wore haven’t been disclosed yet. However there’s no need to fret, especially if you fell in love with the playful pieces. There are plenty of cool and stylish ocean-esque accessories on the market. You can find a pastel green beaded belt chain, which celebs like Ashley Graham adores, from the likes of GUERASFATIM or opt for a pearl and shell necklace from Eliou. The items are perfect for your vacation ensembles as they add that stylish tropical flair. You could also do the complete Zendaya-inspired looks and rock your baubles with a chunky multicolor sweater or a strapless burnt sienna-colored dress. Shop a few of the seaside-themed items, below.

