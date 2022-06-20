Glass skin, elevated basics, an effortless attitude — the “Clean Girl” aesthetic has taken over TikTok, and with it has followed a flood of inspiration for how to be the dewiest, freshest version of yourself. While hair and makeup associated with the trend are more straightforward (think: a slicked-back bun, tinted moisturizer instead of heavy foundation, and extra-glossy lips), understanding how to dress the part might feel a little more complex. Because what does TikTok’s “Clean Girl” honestly wear?

A quick Pinterest search will show boards filled with silky slips, oversized linen button-ups, and a play on proportions — such as a bra top with wide-leg trousers or a mini skirt with an extra-large cardigan.

Colors are mostly neutral (black, white, and khaki) with subtle pastels mixed in. It might seem similar to minimalism, but depending on your style, the “Clean Girl” aesthetic can actually be adapted to many looks. With sneakers and looser shapes, it can be sporty; with combat boots and skinny sunglasses, it can be edgy; with a layered sweater over a collared shirt, it can be preppy.

With a mix of primarily light colors, soft fabrics, and a balance of loose and fitted silhouettes, this trend is both practical and pretty — and what more could you really want from a look?

Channel your inner Hailey Bieber with the six below outfit ideas to shop now.

