(Trends)
From Tenniscore To Y2K, The Miniskirt Trend Is Here To Stay
Yes, you can even wear one during winter.
Now known as the re-emergence era, the arrival of 2021 marked the start of a new period for fashion. After being cooped up throughout 2020, the dawn of the new year saw a rise in sensual silhouettes and a party-ready approach to dressing that encouraged you to get down and shimmy. Perhaps most ubiquitous of all, however, was the desire to flash some skin. Stepping outside in a top with a midriff-revealing cutout or participating in the flirty miniskirt trend, became a widespread act of sartorial rebellion. And even as 2022 looms closer, this bare-it-all phenomenon shows no sign of ceasing. In particular, skirts of both the micro and mini variety will continue to reign supreme.
Leggy silhouettes were dominant throughout the Spring/Summer 2022 showings from renowned fashion houses and indie labels alike. Miu Miu, for one, embodied a blingy, Y2K-inspired spirit and unveiled a crop of revelatory low-slung minis. Dior’s Spring/Summer 2022 collection paid homage to a throwback decade, too, though Creative Director Maria Grazia Chiuri went even further back on fashion’s timeline; ‘60s-inspired, mod-style dresses, shorts, and skirts were at the heart of the fashion house’s show. As for the smaller luxury labels, Sandy Liang’s Spring/Summer 2021 collection adopted a sporty approach to the mini with pleated tennis skirts.
Clearly, miniskirts aren’t going anywhere anytime soon. To help garner outfit inspiration for the illustrious, thigh-revealing piece, scroll onward for some styling ideas. You’ll even discover a few styling hacks for wearing the miniskirt trend in the winter months, too.
We only include products that have been independently selected by TZR's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.
Fresh Off The Courts
A tenniscore vibe is always an inspired, laidback choice. Complete the full sporty picture and pair a pleated tennis skirt with a polo top and white sneakers. You can, however, leave the racquet at home.
Relaxed Suiting
Preppy fashion is another phenomenon from 2021 that will continue to surge into the new year. If you’re inclined to test out the classic trend, try a relaxed blazer and a matching mini skirt. Slip into a pair of timeless loafers, and you’re golden.
A Dopamine-Boosting Color Palette
Tap into the ongoing maximalist trend of joyful dressing with a brightly hued miniskirt. Style the rest of your look in a similar mood-boosting fashion for optimal happiness. A colorful, printed puffer jacket is an ideal choice for colder days.
Garage Band Punk
Lean into a grunge-inspired moment and opt for a tartan mini skirt with a leather jacket. You can even participate in 2021’s combat boot trend, too, if you’re so inclined.
Low Slung, À La A Y2K Pop Star
Pay tribute to Britney Spears and Aaliyah by donning a low-slung miniskirt. Pair with a matching bra top, and cover up with a longline coat for when temperatures drop.
With Knee-High Boots
A mini skirt paired with a knee-high boot is an infallible duo. Consider a shoe and skirt in a matching neutral like black. Then, throw in a neon green purse — like the vibrant and ruched Gabbi number from the celeb and It-girl-adored JW PEI — for a playful pop.
A Printed Mish-Mash
A playful skirt lends itself to an experimental combination of prints. To tone down the look, throw on a pair of black tights if need be.