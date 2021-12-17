Now known as the re-emergence era, the arrival of 2021 marked the start of a new period for fashion. After being cooped up throughout 2020, the dawn of the new year saw a rise in sensual silhouettes and a party-ready approach to dressing that encouraged you to get down and shimmy. Perhaps most ubiquitous of all, however, was the desire to flash some skin. Stepping outside in a top with a midriff-revealing cutout or participating in the flirty miniskirt trend, became a widespread act of sartorial rebellion. And even as 2022 looms closer, this bare-it-all phenomenon shows no sign of ceasing. In particular, skirts of both the micro and mini variety will continue to reign supreme.

Leggy silhouettes were dominant throughout the Spring/Summer 2022 showings from renowned fashion houses and indie labels alike. Miu Miu, for one, embodied a blingy, Y2K-inspired spirit and unveiled a crop of revelatory low-slung minis. Dior’s Spring/Summer 2022 collection paid homage to a throwback decade, too, though Creative Director Maria Grazia Chiuri went even further back on fashion’s timeline; ‘60s-inspired, mod-style dresses, shorts, and skirts were at the heart of the fashion house’s show. As for the smaller luxury labels, Sandy Liang’s Spring/Summer 2021 collection adopted a sporty approach to the mini with pleated tennis skirts.

(+) Model walks during Dior’s Spring/Summer 2022 show. Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images (+) Model walks during Sandy Liang’s Spring/Summer 2022 show. JP Yim/Getty Images INFO 1/2

Clearly, miniskirts aren’t going anywhere anytime soon. To help garner outfit inspiration for the illustrious, thigh-revealing piece, scroll onward for some styling ideas. You’ll even discover a few styling hacks for wearing the miniskirt trend in the winter months, too.

Fresh Off The Courts

Christian Vierig/Getty Images

A tenniscore vibe is always an inspired, laidback choice. Complete the full sporty picture and pair a pleated tennis skirt with a polo top and white sneakers. You can, however, leave the racquet at home.

Relaxed Suiting

Jeremy Moeller/Getty Images

Preppy fashion is another phenomenon from 2021 that will continue to surge into the new year. If you’re inclined to test out the classic trend, try a relaxed blazer and a matching mini skirt. Slip into a pair of timeless loafers, and you’re golden.

A Dopamine-Boosting Color Palette

Edward Berthelot/Getty Images

Tap into the ongoing maximalist trend of joyful dressing with a brightly hued miniskirt. Style the rest of your look in a similar mood-boosting fashion for optimal happiness. A colorful, printed puffer jacket is an ideal choice for colder days.

Garage Band Punk

Edward Berthelot/Getty Images

Lean into a grunge-inspired moment and opt for a tartan mini skirt with a leather jacket. You can even participate in 2021’s combat boot trend, too, if you’re so inclined.

Low Slung, À La A Y2K Pop Star

Edward Berthelot/Getty Image

Pay tribute to Britney Spears and Aaliyah by donning a low-slung miniskirt. Pair with a matching bra top, and cover up with a longline coat for when temperatures drop.

With Knee-High Boots

Edward Berthelot/Getty Images

A mini skirt paired with a knee-high boot is an infallible duo. Consider a shoe and skirt in a matching neutral like black. Then, throw in a neon green purse — like the vibrant and ruched Gabbi number from the celeb and It-girl-adored JW PEI — for a playful pop.

A Printed Mish-Mash

Edward Berthelot/Getty Images

A playful skirt lends itself to an experimental combination of prints. To tone down the look, throw on a pair of black tights if need be.