I'm Going All In On 2022's Most Brazen Trend

Up until recently, I hadn’t worn a dress that hit above my knees in years. I happily rode the midi and maxi dress train for most of my 30s, loving the versatility they gave me. To me, short dresses were things of the past, signifiers of party days long gone. I never saw them as versatile pieces that could be worn for everyday. Then the resurgent mini dress trend hit like a ton of bricks. All of a sudden, I’m being bombarded with micro dresses of all silhouettes and styles, designed for everything from a much-needed night out to a day of errand running.

Perhaps the (literal) rise of shortened hem lines can be chalked up to this year’s larger re-emergence dressing trend. Indeed, it seems every major designer house, from Chanel, Versace, to MiuMiu, is delivering their take on the mini trend. We’re seeing beaded fitted silhouettes, cozy roomy sweater dresses, and even micro mini peasant dresses (here’s looking at you Dôen) .

So, why shouldn’t I follow suit? These legs haven’t seen much sunlight over the past two years, and it might be high time to give them the credit they’re due. And there is just something so fun and carefree about a mini dress — and we could all use a hefty dose of both these days.

To fully embrace the trend, I’ve carved out a sartorial game plan to work it into my day-to-day life. From day to night, I’ve compiled three foolproof ensembles that make the mini dress a year-round staple. Check out the proof below.

For A Night Out

While the holiday season might be coming to an end, I have hope that there will still be plenty to celebrate in 2022, and I’m coming prepared. A beaded shift dress paired with a boxy blazer, candy-colored heels, and a chic clutch are the perfect combo for any evening soirée that may come my way.

Brunch Attire

If I’m being honest, my socializing these days is typically designated to brunch with my close crew of friends. And while these types of dates call for more casual attire, I like to add a fancy spin via a whimsical printed mini dress, a sturdy and versatile riding boot, and cool sculptural accessories. Who says brunch can’t be a stylish affair?

Work-Appropriate

Although I don’t report to an office every day, I can often be found traipsing around the city, hopping from one work appointment to another. So, a comfortable yet of-the-moment look is essential. I love the look of a floaty sleeveless mini dress layered over turtleneck and clunky loafers. It’s a fresh and elevated take on the private school uniforms I wore as a kid — and class is in session!