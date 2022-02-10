Zoë Kravitz's Minimalist Flats Can Be Worn Year Round

Zoë Kravitz breathes minimalism. She’s known for her collection of simple tank tops and denim shorts. Kravitz’s Mary Jane ballet flats, in particular, have become a reliable staple within the actor’s rotation of laid-back outfits. The iconic closed-toe silhouette likely made an appearance in your own childhood outfits, as the style has been around for ages — with Queen Elizabeth wearing a pair in the 1930s. In more recent years, the design is once again gaining steam with fashion gals who are finding modern ways to work the shoe into their spring 2022 attire. Kravitz, for one, is leading this charge.

Recently, she was spotted getting into an Uber after picking up lunch at Croft Alley in Beverly Hills. The actor carried a canvas tote bag for the casual outing and donned sunglasses. In usual Kravitz fashion, she wore a cropped tank top, a pair of straight-legged blue jeans, and of course, her signature Mary Jane ballet flats. In the past, the actor has worn white ankle socks with her shoes for a subtle preppy flair, but this time around she kept the look more casual. Her footwear is the Ava Mary Jane Ballerina flats from The Row, and they’re still available to shop for $790.

Over time, the flexible one-strap flats have become the actor’s go-to footwear for all her West Coast activities. She runs errands in them, grabs lunch with friends while rocking the shoes, and even walks her dog in her Mary Janes (whereas one might opt for sneakers or UGG booties). No matter what the season is or what the outfit is, from sweaters and maxi skirts to a floor-length coat and jeans, her classic flats prove to be the ultimate unfussy piece in her wardrobe. Additionally, she never has to worry about her feet slipping out of said shoe, as that can sometimes be the case with regular slip-ons, thanks to the secure strap.

If Kravitz has convinced you that you, too, need a pair of timeless Mary Janes, browse through the options below. There are three black versions — including Kravitz’s exact pair — and three colorful ones. You can never go wrong with a neutral-hued style, and you know it’ll match with countless outfits, but a fun tinted kind will brighten up any look. Feel free to add two new Mary Jane ballet flats into your footwear collection, so that you can alternate between the two.

