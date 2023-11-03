No promises or anything, but if you roam the streets of New York City’s SoHo neighborhood, there’s a chance you’ll bump into a celebrity. You may encounter Emily Ratajkowski strutting down the sidewalk with her dog Colombo in tow or Blake Lively running some quick errands with her husband. Or, if you’re lucky, perhaps you’ll cross paths with Taylor Swift and her fashion-forward pals. And speaking of the “Anti-Hero” singer’s crew: Ever since Gigi Hadid’s cashmere clothing label, Guest In Residence, opened a store in the area last month, the model has been spending more and more time nearby. Yesterday, for instance, Hadid wore a colorful, cold weather-friendly outfit while leaving her brand’s flagship location.

For her Thursday afternoon shopping spree, Hadid chose a layered look with a plain white tee and black jeans, which she paired with Swift’s limited-edition light blue 1989 (Taylor’s Version) cardigan. As it happens, the knit was a gift from Swift herself — how sweet! Since it was quite cold in the Big Apple yesterday, Hadid didn’t stop there with her layers: She added her go-to brown leather jacket on top, along with an orange, green, and gray chunky scarf to keep warm.

To complete her mood-boosting off-duty outfit, Hadid leaned into simple yet chic accents, including black loafers, rounded sunglasses, and a unique charm necklace. Instead of her must-have Prada Sidonie handbag, she went with Guest In Residence shopping bags as her carryall for the day (a smart marketing move).

MEGA/GC Images/Getty Images

One of the first times Hadid was seen around her SoHo store? For a brand photoshoot on Oct. 18. The fashion muse wore the same biker jacket from her outing yesterday with Guest In Residence separates, including cream trousers, a brown crewneck sweater, and an emerald green knit, which she tied around her shoulders — an It girl-approved styling trick Kendall Jenner also often taps into.

Raymond Hall/GC Images/Getty Images

It seems Hadid isn’t ready to pull out her puffer jacket yet. If you’re in the same boat, copy her colorful layered look with the TZR-approved styles ahead.