We’re curious: Who do you think has Taylor Swift on speed dial? If we had to guess, we’d assume her trusty squad, including Selena Gomez, Zoë Kravitz, Blake Lively, and Gigi Hadid. Because, really, everyone needs a friend like the “Anti-Hero” singer in their life, given that, despite her chaotic schedule (which now includes watching a special someone play football), she always makes time for a girls' night out. And last evening in Los Angeles, the musician was all smiles with her gal pals, wearing a cute crochet top, which she styled to perfection. (Hopefully, our invite doesn’t get lost in the mail next time.)

On Oct. 19, Swift grabbed a bite to eat at Sushi Park in West Hollywood with Gomez, Kravitz, and Keleigh Sperry (who was featured in her “I Bet You Think About Me” music video) in tow. While all four friends donned casual yet cool outfits, it was Swift’s chic crochet piece that immediately captured our attention. Believe it or not, the “All Too Well” singer’s cream long-sleeve top is actually a swimsuit cover-up (how clever!) from Commense, which she coupled with a black tank top underneath. Swift fall-ified the look by throwing wide-leg light-wash jeans and black ankle boots into the mix. For her shoes, it appears the singer went with a pair of black heeled booties.

Now, about the other group members’ looks for the evening. Gomez, for starters, chose a laid-back cardigan, matching tee, and light-wash jeans. Likewise, Kravitz opted for relaxed neutral separates, such as an oversized zip-up hoodie and fitted trousers. Then there was Sperry, who also leaned into understated basics with her white jean jacket and black trousers.

If you’re feeling daring, consider wearing a crochet summer top out in public, too. Style the outfit with the Swift-approved looks below, and you’re ready for a GNO (or, you know, a beach day).