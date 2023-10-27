Who else has been closely tracking Kylie Jenner’s Instagram since she announced Khy, her new fashion brand, on Wednesday? My screen time percentage has definitely taken a serious uptick while waiting for more info — worth it, though. And after what felt like weeks of anticipation, the brand’s social media page finally refreshed its feed last night with looks from the first collection, which officially drops on Nov. 1. As if the products’ hard launch wasn’t thrilling enough, a few hours later, Jenner attended a Khy launch party (along with sister Kendall and pal Hailey Bieber) decked out in pieces from her new label.

On Thursday night, the Khy founder was the first to arrive at Giorgio Baldi in Santa Monica, where the bash took place. For the exciting occasion, Jenner opted for a full faux leather ensemble from the inaugural collection (the undeniable dress code of the evening), which included a black moto jacket-looking top with unique cutouts and an open back, as well as fitted pants. Jenner continued the luxe leather theme with a black handbag and sandals, both from The Row. To keep all the focus on her edgy look, Jenner accessorized with a simple yet elegant Cartier bracelet.

The Hollywood Curtain / BACKGRID

Jenner obviously also recruited her fashionable crew to model looks from Khy. Bieber gave the brand’s faux leather strapless mini (which Kylie sibling wore to Kim Kardashian’s birthday party last weekend) an intriguing feel by layering a semi-sheer black turtleneck underneath. The Rhode founder clearly got the all-black memo as she accessorized with Jimmy Choo pumps, a Bottega Veneta clutch, and Otra sunglasses, all in the noir shade. Then there was Kendall, who wore a strapless Khy midi with kitten heels from The Row — a look that aligns perfectly with the understated outfits she’s known to rock on date nights with Bad Bunny.

(+) affinitypicture / BACKGRID (+) MEGA/GC Images/Getty Images INFO 1/2

Unfortunately, the first Khy collection (which consists of 12 faux leather staples) isn’t available until Nov. 1. In the meantime, recreate Jenner’s latest look for an evening out with the essentials below.