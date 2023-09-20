It’s been a busy 24 hours for Swifties everywhere. On Sept. 19, fans woke up to a cryptic IG post from the “Anti-Hero” singer, which led them to having complete Google puzzles in order to see the titles on her upcoming album: 1989 (Taylor’s Version). Then after staying up all night cracking the 33 million codes, everyone was surprised to see photos of Taylor Swift with Sophie Turner. In case you haven’t kept up with the internet chatter: the Game of Thrones actor is divorcing Joe Jonas, who just so happens to be Swift’s ex-boyfriend (the two briefly dated in 2008 and her song “Mr. Perfectly Fine” is reportedly about him.) This was Turner’s first public appearance since the announcement broke on Sept. 7, and Turner’s “revenge” outfit coupled with an arm-in-arm buddy moment with Swift sent the internet into a spiral.

As soon as the pictures dropped this morning, Swifties got to work on debating the meaning behind their looks. One TikTok creator said the actor was having her own Princess Diana revenge dress moment while another user added: “What a power move! It’s giving edgy revenge dress vibes and I’m so here for it.” Turner’s look was less formal than Princess Di’s LBD, featuring a glittery silver halter-neck top and baggy gray trousers. She wore Nike Air Jordans, chunky gold jewelry, and a patent leather shoulder bag.

Meanwhile, Swift wore a Reformation knit mini dress with Ref croc-embossed boots and an EB Denim trench coat. She wore this brand last week, too, to the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards after-party. For the very public outing, the duo first grabbed a bite to eat in Manhattan and then headed to Temple Bar, a celeb-favorite hotspot where they were caught by the paparazzi.

JosiahW / BACKGRID

Although this was the first time we’ve seen the two stars hanging out together, they first met in 2019 on The Graham Norton Show. In the segment, they confessed that they were huge fans of each other with Swift even admitting that Game of Thrones was a huge source of inspiration for her 2017 Reputation album. Thus, it may come as little surprise that Swift has Turner’s back and will offer her support when Turner needs it. Fans are suspecting that the actor may even make an appearance in a future music video for 1989 (Taylor’s Version).

We can only hope but until then, channel both of their nighttime looks with the pieces, below.