The bucket bag has been weaving in and out of fashion relevancy for nearly a century, starting when Louis Vuitton introduced the silhouette in 1932 as a (trés chic!) method of champagne transportation. There was also an influx of the silhouette in the 1970s — see, in particular, the early Coach creations of iconic creative director Bonnie Cashin — and Mansur Gavriel’s wildly popular take, which debuted with the brand in 2013. And now? The classic carryall is rising to the top of the trend cycle once again.

On the Fall/Winter 2023 runways, Ulla Johnson and Hermés imagined the purse in striking and sculptural forms; at Etro, cut-outs and a pegasus emblem made the shape feel free-spirited and fun. Then there was Bottega Veneta, whose interpretation took the form of purse fully woven from thick cordlike material. Whatever vibe you settle on, though, you can always count on the sturdy silhouette to offer a surprising amount of space for your stuff: Thanks to the design’s flat bottom, it’s the ideal solution for when you need to stash away a day’s worth of essentials, but don’t want to look like you’re schlepping too much around.

Ahead, the TZR team has gathered a veritable buffet of the season’s best bucket styles to see you through the months ahead (and beyond).