Calling all the Swifties who are going through major Eras Tour withdrawal right now (it’s me, hi). Ever since it ended on Aug. 9, my Instagram feed has felt empty without clips of Taylor Swift’s performances and dazzling on-stage costumes, like her custom Roberto Cavalli sparkly sets. This week though, I’m officially wiping away my post-concert tears because on Sept. 12, the “Cruel Summer” singer attended the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards in not one, but two amazing outfits. First, she walked the red carpet in a Reputation-esque custom black Versace gown. Then, after winning nine VMA trophies, Swift changed into a denim minidress for the VMAs after-party.

Her look for the star-studded affair came from EB Denim and she styled her number with rhinestone-embellished platform heels and a matching eye-catching bag. Her accessories included vintage mixed metal necklaces, bangles, rings, and earrings from Joseph Saidan & Sons. The outfit perfectly aligns with her penchant for embracing the fashion and beauty aesthetics of each of her album’s re-releases — 1989 (Taylor’s Version) drops on October 27. She seemingly alluded to the styles from this record in her VMAs look via the blue shade, preppy skirt silhouette, and bold red lip — all sartorial signatures of her style from the original 2014 album.

Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images/Getty Images

While the pleated denim hemline is a clear callout to the flirty miniskirts she consistently wore in her 2014 street-style rotation, there’s another subtle Easter egg in this outfit. Swift’s glittery accessories signaled to fans that a Reputation re-recording could be on the way. Her rhinestone-embellished heels and handbag will remind fans of the iconic scene from Reputation’s “Look What You Made Me Do” music video, where Swift donned a sparkly strapless number while casually bathing in diamonds.

(+) Alo Ceballos/GC Images/Getty Images (+) Taylor Swift / VEVO INFO 1/2

We, unfortunately, have over a month to go until the release of 1989 (Taylor’s Version), so in the meantime, if you love her VMAs after-party outfit, shop the pieces below to get her party look.