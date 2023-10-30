While the Hollywood set spent their Halloween weekend jumping from party to party in a mix of spooky and sultry costumes, one notable A-lister was absent from the festivities: Sophie Turner. It seems the star traded her scary get-up for something a bit more timeless — head-to-toe Louis Vuitton, to be exact. On October 28, the actor traveled to Paris to reveal The Webb Ellis Cup (which was secured in a LV trunk) ahead of the Rugby World Cup Final match between New Zealand and South Africa. For the sporting event, Turner wore a fresh-off-the-runway look from the brand’s Spring/Summer 2024 collection.

Turner made her grand entrance locked arm-in-arm with fellow Louis Vuitton brand ambassador — and retired New Zealand rugby union player — Dan Carter, who joined her in unbuckling the monogrammed trunk that held the gold trophy. For the unveiling, Turner was dressed in a neutral top with extravagant shoulder pads, which she paired with a structured mini skirt adorned with the brand’s signature chainlink motif. But while the look was shown with white tights on the catwalk, Turner went for bare legs and black knee-high boots (also LV, of course) instead.

It appeared the actor left her handbag in the luxury suite (she rarely goes anywhere without a LV clutch), but that didn’t mean she was lacking in the accessories department. Turner was decked out in a plethora of jewelry from the French maison, including gold hoops, a pearl necklace, a logo-embellished watch, and a chunky ring.

Dan Mullan/Getty Images Sport

Estrop/Getty Images Entertainment

This certainly isn’t the first time Turner has flaunted brand new Louis Vuitton pieces so quickly after their seasonal debut. Last year, while attending the 2nd Annual Academy Music Gala on October 15 (less than two weeks after PFW), she wore a statement quilted jacket, a leather mini dress, and floral lace leggings straight from the Spring/Summer 2023 show.

(+) Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images (+) Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images Entertainment INFO 1/2

Unfortunately, unless you have Turner’s stylist Kate Young on standby, the new Louis Vuitton pieces aren’t available for another five months or so. In the meantime, you can recreate the combination with the neutral numbers below.