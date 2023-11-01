It’s officially that confusing time of the season when it’s still too warm to whip out a puffer jacket yet too chilly to leave the house in just a t-shirt or lightweight cardigan. This fickle weather makes choosing an outfit a tricky task, and I, for one, am already over it. But instead of staring at my closet, hoping for the perfect pieces to fly off the hangers (ugh if only it were that easy), I’m taking sartorial lessons from Hollywood’s best-dressed celebrities, such as Kendall Jenner. Since it’s 40 degrees on the East Coast today, I’m planning on drawing outfit inspiration from Jenner’s latest layered look, which featured a handful of elevated basics.

On Oct. 31, the 818 founder was seen leaving a business meeting in Los Angeles; however, Jenner’s whole outfit looked straight out of her New York wardrobe (she spends a fair amount of time in the Big Apple, too). The model started her autumnal ensemble with wide-leg jeans, which she paired with a classic white tank. Then, Jenner worked a slightly oversized blazer into the look. While this might’ve been enough pieces given the warm temps on the West Coast, she kept the fall vibes going by throwing a neutral knit over her shoulders (a styling hack she loves to tap into for date nights with Bad Bunny).

To jazz up her understated separates, Jenner opted for metallic silver sneakers — a bold detour from her usual pointy pumps or loafers from The Row. She finished off her daytime outfit with gold earrings, aviator sunglasses, and a black shoulder bag from Bottega Veneta.

BACKGRID

If you’re looking for more layering tips from Jenner, peruse through her recent Paris Fashion Week front-row style moments. At The Row’s Spring/Summer 2024 show on Sept. 28, she made waves by tucking a trench coat into her midi skirt — an easy, cold weather-friendly outfit formula to recreate. And the day before, while on her way to a fitting, the model wore a Bottega Veneta croc-embossed leather coat, which she paired with a midi little black dress, knee-high boots, and leather gloves.

(+) Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images (+) Best Image / BACKGRID INFO 1/2

Before winter rolls around, copy Jenner’s latest layered outfit with the styles below.