Heels always seem like the best option for a special occasion — and for the first few hours, they usually are. You’re mingling a bit, perhaps jumping from table to table to catch up with friends, and certainly not thinking about your feet at all. But by, say, 9 p.m.? Your toes are beginning to tingle. And at that point, you still have a long night ahead of you (you can never leave an event without spending at least a half on the dance floor, let’s be honest). This is where cute party flats come into play. The style, in general, is trending right now — so fortunately, designers are coming out with glitzy, fun silhouettes that are perfect for upcoming holiday soirées. No heel, no problem.

First things first: Think about which type of flats you’re into. Perhaps you’re a Mary Jane sort of person? If yes, take cues from Margaret Qualley, who wore a satin pair to get hitched back in August. (Hers were Chanel, but there are more wallet-friendly versions.) And while they may be a bit unexpected, loafers are also an option to consider. J.Crew’s Velvet Tassel Loafers in deep green, for instance, read equal parts elevated and festive. Of course, you also can’t go wrong with a classic ballet flat. Right now, we’re loving the looks from brands like Larroudé, Loeffler Randall, and Mansur Gavriel.

Keep scrolling for a selection of TZR’s favorite party flats.