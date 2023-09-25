Paris Fashion Week officially kicks off today and the stars are slowly trickling into town. One of the first celebrities to arrive was Selena Gomez and though it’s too soon to tell if she’s actually here for runway shows or simply on vacation, she’s already rocking front-row worthy outfits. On Sept. 24, Gomez wore a leopard print dress while attending the Paris Saint-Germain vs. Olympique de Marseille soccer match at the Parc des Princes Stadium.

Before heading to the sporting event, the star posted a sneak peek of her animal print number to her IG story for her fans. The Scary Spice-inspired maxi dress from Ronny Kobo featured a turtleneck silhouette and long-sleeves. The Rare Beauty founder then accessorized it with a pair of gold hoops from Jennifer Fisher, a Jacquemus shoulder bag, pointed-toe boots from Casadei, and a black leather trench coat. One can only assume Rare Beauty products were used to create her makeup look for the night, which included a smoky winged liner, rosy cheeks, and mauve lips. If the actor looks this good for a soccer game, you already know she and stylist Erin Walsh are going to pull out all the stops for any PFW-related festivities.

(+) @SelenaGomez (+) Lionel Hahn/Getty Images Sport/Getty Images INFO 1/2

At the game, Gomez sat next to her BFF Nicola Peltz Beckham. The fashion It girl matched the Only Murders in the Building star in a similar leather trench coat, which she layered over a pair of short shorts (MFW’s biggest bottoms trend), a keyhole sweater, sheer black tights, and knee-high boots. Peltz Beckham and Gomez also mirrored each other’s beauty preferences — they both chose a slicked-back ponytail to complete their outfits. The two friends have clearly influenced each other’s style codes, and we wouldn’t expect anything less.

With Paris Fashion Week events kicking off shortly, perhaps you’ll catch Gomez and her BFF at a party or runway show in the days to come. In the meantime, if you loved her autumnal animal print outfit, channel her look with the pieces below.