11 Perfect Places To Shop For A Party Dress No One Else Will Have

“Where’d you get that?”

There are times in life when it’s perfectly fine to show up wearing the same thing as someone else — sibling portraits, graduation, bridesmaids — but generally speaking, it’s preferable to be the only person in the room wearing what you’re wearing. And the time of year when this kind of concern perhaps feels most valid is around the holidays. It’s a brief window when parties and themed gatherings are dense and there are multiple occasions for slipping into a glitzy dress all throughout the month.

Sure, there are more catastrophic events that could happen than arriving to a white elephant soirée dressed in the same velvet mini as your coworker, but why let that happen? This year, skip the staple brands that everyone else turns to for a festive frock (you know the ones) and invest in a new piece from the best insider-favorite designers. Better yet, look for a festive number no one will have and that you can style with a smattering of different accessories — that means you’ll be able to reuse it a few times (the more mileage out of a single purchase, the better, right?).

Keep scrolling ahead for 11 infinitely cool labels that’ll help you survive the months ahead without an unwelcome twinning moment.

Rhode

Rhode was founded in 2014 and has since become a staple for those with a proclivity for free-spirited patterns and feminine fits. Among the more thrilling arrivals of the season is a metallic taffeta puff sleeve dress featuring a romantic rose print. (We suggest wearing it with the matching scrunchie.)

Rhode
Suzette Dress
$695
Rhode
Pia Dress
$395
Rhode
Jemima Dress
$535
Rhode
Lulani Dress
$595
Rhode
Viola Dress
$595

Oséree

Since its 2015 inception, Oséree has come to be known and beloved for its resort-wear offerings. But it has recently introduced a slew of party dresses that are perfectly-suited for a holiday soiree as well. Feather trims, crystal embellishments, alluring lace — it’s all there, ready for the dance floor.

Oseree
Lumiere Crystal Mini Dress
$478
Oseree
Plumage Babydoll
$538
Oseree
Disco Sequins Dress
$359
$251
Oseree
Lumiere Plumage Mini Dress
$467
Oseree
Lover Lace Mini Dress
$305

Andreeva

Brought to life by mother and daughter Olga and Marina Andreeva, this company serves up hand-knit silhouettes in energetic colors with super fun details like feather trims and tinsel-like tiering. If you’re looking for a statement party look to stand out this season (and beyond, really), Andreeva should be on your radar.

Andreeva
Tropic Knit Dress
$390
Andreeva
Lavender Knit Dress With Feathers
$395
Andreeva
Multicolor Handmade Knit Dress
$410
Andreeva
Emerald Handmade Knit Dress
$455
Andreeva
California Handmade Knit Dress
$550

Kamperett

This San Francisco-based brand is a go-to for those who love sweet and ethereal designs, thanks to its floaty shapes and extra-special fabrics (like organza). Except to find plenty of details that feel aligned with a cocktail hour aesthetic, like ruffles and bows; meanwhile, the see-through quality of some of their selection means you can experiment with the season’s ever-popular sheer trend.

Kamperett
Mae Dress
$695
Kamperett
Laurence
$895
Kamperett
Meiere
$1,500
Kamperett
Meiere
$795
Kamperett
Verona Velvet Dress
$1,150

Hanifa

Hanifa is not for the shy at heart — this vibrant line screams a confident “look at me” with its zippy color palettes and unapologetically body-con cuts. What better way to embrace the celebratory spirit of November and December than with one of the collection’s lavish creations? The tomato red minidress with a flounce hem feels especially fitting.

Hanifa
Clarissa Mini
$349
Hanifa
Cici Mini Dress
$339
$229
Hanifa
Sacha
$125
Hanifa
Sage Mini Dress
$199
Hanifa
Iggy
$299

Bevza

This Ukrainian label is known amongst minimalists who still want to wear something that stands apart from the crowd. If your closet tends to skew on the less-is-more side of the spectrum, Bevza’s has more than a few dresses for you — but we suggest starting with the black column design with fringe that lets out from just below the hips.

Bevza
The Dress With Braid Fringe
$944
Bevza
The Pearl Dress
$838
Bevza
Seashell Dress
$944
Bevza
The Bird Dress
$1,008
Bevza
Alla Dress
$944

Par Moi

Founded in 2019, Par Moi works with deadstock fabrics to produce its made-to-order line-up — all of which is designed, drafted, cut, and sewn by the founder (hence the ‘By Me’ translation of the brand name). The dresses are especially ideal for a glitzy going out moment, although the pink bow-bedecked mini is a top TZR pick. It feels like something Twiggy would’ve worn in the ‘60s, no?

Par Moi
Sofia Halter Dress
$164
Par Moi
Claudia Halter Dress
$259
Par Moi
Donna Dress
$289
Par Moi
Tri Tie Dress
$269
Par Mois
Rosalia Dress
$269

Marina Moscone

This New York City-based label was founded by two sisters — Marina and Francesca Moscone — and is an industry darling due to its use of luxurious fabrics and uncompromising craftsmanship. The items somehow feel both modern and timeless (you could easily wear their bubble mini dress for decades to come), and beautifully employ texture by way of hand-embroidered pearls and beads.

Marina Moscone
Tech Slip Dress
$675
Marina Moscone
Crochet Cutaway Dress
$1,290
$900
Marina Moscone
Swing Dress
$1,350
Marina Moscone
Slip Dress With Diamond Inlay
$1,490
$1,050
Marina Moscone
Slip Dress With Diamond Inlay
$1,250
$875

Abiola Olusola

Born and raised in Nigeria and trained in Paris, designer Abiola Olusola draws inspiration from sleek architecture and African sub-cultures for her work. Her assortment of dresses are well-suited for those who want to feel like the life of the party. Take one of the brand’s latest arrivals for example: a pink tube cut with embroidered tassels from head to toe. How’s that for a style destined for the dance floor?

Abiola Olusola
Sese Dress
$800
Abiola Olusola
Nami Mini Dress
$850
Abiola Olusola
Kooto Dress
$665
Abiola Olusola
Kireni Dress
$690
Abiola Olusola
Tori Dress
$750

Aje

This Australian company has swiftly become a reliable source for unique celebration styles, full of voluminous shapes (think dressed with full skirts and tiered ruffles) and thoughtful details (like ruching and bow embellishments). If you’re looking for a crimson-hued frock for your company’s annual dinner party, the organza Asra dress below is sure to elicit a much-coveted ‘where’d you get that?’

Aje
Asra Ruffled Tiered Organiza Midi Dress
$595
Aje
Energy Mini Dress
$525
Aje
Marianne Ruched Midi Dress
$695
Aje
Regent Midi Dress
$695
Aje
Krystyna Chain Link Mini Dress
$625

Rebecca Vallance

When it comes to holiday wardrobe fare, Rebecca Vallance is a master of her craft. The Australian designer is a favorite among celebrities like Chrissy Teigen, Sienna Miller, and Hailey Bieber thanks to her charming collection of dresses that incorporate accents like bow embellishments, crystal straps, and intricate beading.

Rebecca Vallance
Crystal Embellished Mini Dress
$650
Rebecca Vallance
Brittany Dress
$503
Rebecca Vallance
Homecoming Crystal-Embellished Recycled Duchesse-Satin Midi Dress
$820
Rebecca Vallance
Veronica Midi Dress
$999
Rebecca Vallance
Chiara Dress
$579