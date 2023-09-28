Take a walk around New York City this weekend and you may just bump into Sophie Turner. The star is reportedly staying at Taylor Swift’s apartment in Manhattan while she and Joe Jonas hash out a custody agreement over their children. For her NYC outings, the actor generally maintains a low profile by wearing everyday basics such as black crop tees, gray skirts, and sweatpants. To oomph up her super casual clothes, though, Turner has been turning to colorful Louis Vuitton handbags — and they definitely are doing the trick.

Exhibit A: Turner carried the Louis Vuitton x Yayoi Kusama Speedy Bandoulière 20 bag to step out with a friend on Sept. 27. The design featured psychedelic pumpkins in shades of orange and blue, which echoes a reoccurring theme in the renowned Japanese artist’s work. (The fashion house has been partnering with Kusama on exclusive, limited-edition pieces since 2012.) Not only was the pumpkin theme on brand for fall, but the accessory gave her black tee and acid wash jeans from Khaite some serious personality. For some finishing touches, Turner rocked Ray-Ban sunglasses and blue Jordans — a style of sneakers she’s worn at least 10 times already since 2022.

BACKGRID

In addition to the Louis Vuitton Speedy, Turner packed her Pochette Twist Bag from the label for her stay in the city. Earlier last week, when the actor went to dinner with Swift, she stepped out in a white tee and gray skirt. The star’s multi-hued crossbody bag and wine-colored flats from The Row served as the necessary colorful additions to her outfit. Of course, the purse was also perfect for shielding her face and eyes from the paparazzis’ flashing camera lights.

Raymond Hall/GC Images

Since the actor is a brand ambassador for Louis Vuttion, Turner likely owns several more bags from the maison. As for whether she brought these with her to NYC remains to be seen, though we’ll definitely keep an eye out for them. In the meantime, you can buy her exact pumpkin motif Speedy from The RealReal if you, too, want to add some color and playfulness to your daily outfits. And should you want to recreate her entire look from head-to-toe, shop the accompanying pieces (including her exact Khaite jeans).